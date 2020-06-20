 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   It's amazing what gets washed ashore these days. For example, these bags of human remains   (king5.com) divider line
18
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 7:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If they're missing the feet, check with Vancouver, BC.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dumped overboard from cruise ship deaths is my guess. possibly.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Unavailable for comment:

image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like being a lumberjack got old for Dexter.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pirates vs. Vampires would be a cool movie.

This is how the sequel would begin.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll fit nicely in one of these...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Winnipeg sometimes local native girls show up cut up into pieces in body bags along the red river.

It's pretty farked up for sure.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Nature sure is amazing! How does she get the bags and get the bodies in them, for instance? Just another one of life's mysteries I guess!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like when your were a kid in school and took a field trip to the ocean and everyone labeled their own bag of human remains with your name and address and "Please contact if found" and you waited to see whose remains would travel the furthest.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where my bags of human remains are.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: It's like when your were a kid in school and took a field trip to the ocean and everyone labeled their own bag of human remains with your name and address and "Please contact if found" and you waited to see whose remains would travel the furthest.


I hate myself for laughing so hard at this.

No I don't.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone always spoils the last season of every show I haven't watched yet.  Guess I can cross Spongebob off my list, too.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: So that's where my bags of human remains are.


Oh that's a relief, for a moment there I thought they'd found mine.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Probably a bad day to be the intern at the King County Medical Examiner office.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone called the police about a strange bag.

Lol I bet some guy walked up to the bags, thinking it's drugs or money, and finds body parts.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lucky! Here in Floriduh we only find bales of coke and weed!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bag of remains washed up on shore never was a plot on the show "bones"

Disappointing
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd really like to know how fresh the remains are.  There's a big difference in the creepy factor if you find a bag of old dry bones vs a bag of bleeding, fleshy parts.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.