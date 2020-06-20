 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   School gives students homework assignment on how to plan their own funeral. Was that wrong ..was it too ghoulish?   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, 13-year-olds, religious studies homework  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 3:45 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is open bar an option? Because I want one at my funeral.  Also, feel free to take selfies with me unless I complain.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not really that awful of an idea. Kids are going to grow up to realize they die. And the truth is that our education system focuses entirely too much on the old question, "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

We're starting to find out quite quickly that what you want to be when you grow up is largely irrelevant. Who do you want to be when you grow up is a far better question.

Focusing on what people will say when you're gone is a wonderful self-reflection. No one will remember your banking career, but they'll remember the empathy when you gave someone their first home loan with questionable credit. Nobody will remember your doctor's career, but they will speak of your bedside manner. No one will remember you as a lawyer, but they'll remember how you stood by them in difficult legal troubles.

We are rapidly shifting the way we think about many things in this country all in the matter of weeks, it seems. It's scary, but not bad. Perhaps it's time this is the next thing to change.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 13-year-olds were asked to choose their favourite hymn and style of coffin.

Screw a hymn, I want "Highway to Hell" to play at my funeral.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: The 13-year-olds were asked to choose their favourite hymn and style of coffin.

Screw a hymn, I want "Highway to Hell" to play at my funeral.


I'm going to assume more 13-year-olds now don't know Highway To Hell.

That's probably because hell is for children.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think it is cool, especially if there was a lesson about different cultures and their funeral practices. It is part of everyday life. Everybody needs to understand funerals.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I think it is cool, especially if there was a lesson about different cultures and their funeral practices. It is part of everyday life. Everybody needs to understand funerals.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Your Gamgam is only an empty shell now."

//no serious comment here
 
Dave2042
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The 13-year-olds were asked to choose their favourite hymn and style of coffin.

Screw a hymn, I want "Highway to Hell" to play at my funeral.


I'm just leaving instructions that if my former business partners turn up, they are to be told to fark off.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The people upset, need to be told they too will die are dying. WTF
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pepperoni and sausage

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We had to write our own obituary in one of my classes my Senior year of high school. Planning a funeral would've been useful since my dad died the Monday after Spring Break that year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pr1nc3ss: We had to write our own obituary in one of my classes my Senior year of high school. Planning a funeral would've been useful since my dad died the Monday after Spring Break that year.


😭
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sol 42, 2074 Mars sector 4.

The body of Loucifer was interred yesterday at Sandy Hills cemetery. He was 110 years old. He is survived by his 4 pleasure bots, 7 clones and beloved dog, Benny.  His consciousness was uploaded to server 8 and backed up to alpha grid. He plans to continue his online activities and as always, BIE are appreciated.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It sounds like a good assignment, the kids will need to think outside their comfort zone and might learn something.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One parent responded: "Some children would be scared at the thought of dying and it would cause a lot of fear."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The 13-year-olds were asked to choose their favourite hymn and style of coffin.

Screw a hymn, I want "Highway to Hell" to play at my funeral.


I've requested "Liquor and Whores" by Bubbles.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.