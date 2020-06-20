 Skip to content
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've done some travel for work, in some out-of-the-way parts of Alaska, where there are still isolated old settlements of Russians.  In these travels, I met a guy who was writing down some of the old oral histories, and he said that it was "common knowledge" that Rasputin knew of some particular plant that could induce blood clotting and that's how he ingratiated himself with the Imperial Russian family by healing Alexi, but who knows.

In a mostly unrelated incident, I was in one of these places, chopping kindling for the old Russian grandma who was renting me a cabin, and sliced a finger open something nasty.  She fixed up a bandage with some sort of poultice that seemed to stop the bleeding pretty fast, but, again, who knows...

/yeah, yeah, csb...
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reports suggest many of the armed men now guarding it are veterans of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Little Green Men are religious.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Forty-Three: I've done some travel for work, in some out-of-the-way parts of Alaska, where there are still isolated old settlements of Russians.  In these travels, I met a guy who was writing down some of the old oral histories, and he said that it was "common knowledge" that Rasputin knew of some particular plant that could induce blood clotting and that's how he ingratiated himself with the Imperial Russian family by healing Alexi, but who knows.



What's next, doubting that he was still chasing people after being shot and dying 3 times?
 
snoproblem
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Name is Romanov, looks like Rasputin.  Hmm.

Russians with half a brain will see through this guy and grant him a Rasputinian death, ouch.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Forty-Three: In a mostly unrelated incident, I was in one of these places, chopping kindling for the old Russian grandma who was renting me a cabin, and sliced a finger open something nasty. She fixed up a bandage with some sort of poultice that seemed to stop the bleeding pretty fast, but, again, who knows...


The Dene probably know.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the Romanovs are in control again?

Wasn't expecting that.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
....Ok, I read the whole article.

Dude changed his name to Nikolai Romanov.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snoproblem: Name is Romanov, looks like Rasputin.  Hmm.

Russians with half a brain will see through this guy and grant him a Rasputinian death, ouch.


He"s taken his cosplay up to the next level.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rasputin died in 1916


"Accounts of his life and influence were often based on Boney M song hearsay and rumor"
 
