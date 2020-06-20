 Skip to content
 
Anheuser-Busch will pay Drew $20,000 to exercise
    Virginia, Appalachian Mountains, North Carolina, Tennessee, Hiking, Appalachian Trail  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It'll be the most he's done since running for office.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
be residents of Washington, D.C., Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia.

Well that counts me out since I'm in Oregon.  That and the fact that I've never been hiking, I don't drink beer and don't do social media.
 
eKonk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is it open to people from some states where the Appalachain Trail doesn't pass through, but not open to some where it does? shiatty beer, shiatty rules, I guess

/not bitter or anything...
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Clyde says "Who this Drew guy?"
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.