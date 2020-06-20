 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   With rampant coronavirus and wildfires surrounding Phoenix, this is perfect metaphor   (12news.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 4:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which one?

The derailed train cars on fire or the BBQ pit that exploded inside someone's apartment below it?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw it at the protest. Can confirm. The state is a Dumpster fire.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dumpster fire garbage train

/don't tell anyone, Phoenix is fun to visit when there aren't too many snowbirds
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much negativity, Subby.  Why not try something positive like "Phoenix implements bold new measures for sanitizing trains of coronavirus."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having lived in Phoenix before this mess, it has been a giant dumpster fire for a long while...with some very pretty golf courses.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Phoenix and Las Vegas are two places that never should have existed.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: Phoenix and Las Vegas are two places that never should have existed.


You sound like you lost at a casino.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.