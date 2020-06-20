 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Let's look at all the police reforms that have taken effect since the police-sanctioned murder of George Floyd   (axios.com) divider line
3
    More: Followup, Police, use of force police officers, Police reforms of this scale, county police departments, New York City Council, Sheriff, executive order, police departments  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Jun 2020 at 4:20 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
links136
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HELLO hello hello
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its good to see the sleeper hold abolished. I hope they keep the Atomic Drop, though.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like how nothing so far addresses the root causes of anything. The narrative has simply been pushed by the gatekeepers as to how they might change the use of violence.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.