(Santa Cruz Sentinel)   Man dies of acute intoxication while in police custody, but not in the same way most Farkers will die of acute intoxication while in police custody   (santacruzsentinel.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Coroner, Tamario Smith, Mr. Smith's cause, SANTA CRUZ, overconsumption of water, Correctional officers, Court records, forensic pathologist  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Smell that?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Deadly dihydrogen monoxide claims another victim.
 
shaggai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great, they discovered a new way to kill civilians. Don't know if I should feel good that it doesn't involve beatings or getting shot.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, that takes a farkton of water to do that to you

Usual cause ends up being ecstasy side effects
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You have to be careful not to drink anything that has too much hydroxic acid.  It's a powerful solvent linked to millions of deaths each year.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He choked on someone else's vomit?
 
