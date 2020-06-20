 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   We are as high as we are gonna get   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2020 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
low-THC concentration marijuana flowers to smoke, ranging in strength between 16% and 24%,

For flowers 24% isn't exactly "low".  Still interesting, though.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow n121 yuuuuge sample
 
JRoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone knows there's a limit to how high you can get on grass.

Well, everyone that's been smoking it for the past few decades.

I suppose not squares who do studies on weed.

I wonder if they'll ever be able to tell us if smoking weed makes you hungry? The world may never know.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BUT I NEED TO GET HIGHER!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Out to pasture, think it's safe to say, time to open fire.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe you are, Kif, but if I recall correctly, you were court-martialed in disgrace !
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess of you want to get higher, you have to mix in jenkem.
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Duh. You buy the better so you don't have to smoke as much to get the same buzz.

Subby's premise is incorrect though. They should've had a third control group that smoked 90%+ THC shatter. That's what kicks it up another level. You do not want to operate heavy machinery after smoking shatter.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JRoo: Everyone knows there's a limit to how high you can get on grass.

Well, everyone that's been smoking it for the past few decades.

I suppose not squares who do studies on weed.

I wonder if they'll ever be able to tell us if smoking weed makes you hungry? The world may never know.


If I smoked too much I'd get a fever and chills of the need more and less blankets style.

I don't know if I could have smoked more and taken it up a notch, but I was too busy shivering and sweating to feel a good high.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phishrace: Duh. You buy the better so you don't have to smoke as much to get the same buzz.

Subby's premise is incorrect though. They should've had a third control group that smoked 90%+ THC shatter. That's what kicks it up another level. You do not want to operate heavy machinery after smoking shatter.


They had one, but all the questions were met with, "No... wait... wait... umm... ok wait... hang on man..." followed by a ten minute soliloquy on how weird stuff is, y'know when you really look.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: BUT I NEED TO GET HIGHER!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Once you get couchlocked, there's really not much further you can go.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: JRoo: Everyone knows there's a limit to how high you can get on grass.

Well, everyone that's been smoking it for the past few decades.

I suppose not squares who do studies on weed.

I wonder if they'll ever be able to tell us if smoking weed makes you hungry? The world may never know.

If I smoked too much I'd get a fever and chills of the need more and less blankets style.

I don't know if I could have smoked more and taken it up a notch, but I was too busy shivering and sweating to feel a good high.


I was actually enough of a geek stoner to play, "Science, man!" with that shiat when I was younger.  Waited till Thanksgiving, had the ridiculously huge family meal until I didn't even want to look at food ever again.  Took off, got blasted, hammered 3 In and Out burgers and I don't even know how many fries, assorted other munchies as the night wore on - culminating in 2 huge pieces of pie

/all good till I woke up the next day
//yes, it is possible to get a, "Oh christ I ate too much food OMG WTH?!" hangover
///didn't eat all day the next day, and halfway into the next.  Oof.  Don't try this at home, kids
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm kind of geekily interested in how they decided people's perceptions of high is the measure of high. Since we don't rely on self-perception for drunk driving tests, why would we rely on self-perception for cannabis intoxication?
 
Sandvich is loose cannon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sitting here smoking flower and doing dabs so getting a kick outta this
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Walker: BUT I NEED TO GET HIGHER!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x304]


what is that from?

and turpenes are where it's at, man.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smackledorfer: JRoo: Everyone knows there's a limit to how high you can get on grass.

Well, everyone that's been smoking it for the past few decades.

I suppose not squares who do studies on weed.

I wonder if they'll ever be able to tell us if smoking weed makes you hungry? The world may never know.

If I smoked too much I'd get a fever and chills of the need more and less blankets style.

I don't know if I could have smoked more and taken it up a notch, but I was too busy shivering and sweating to feel a good high.

I was actually enough of a geek stoner to play, "Science, man!" with that shiat when I was younger.  Waited till Thanksgiving, had the ridiculously huge family meal until I didn't even want to look at food ever again.  Took off, got blasted, hammered 3 In and Out burgers and I don't even know how many fries, assorted other munchies as the night wore on - culminating in 2 huge pieces of pie

/all good till I woke up the next day
//yes, it is possible to get a, "Oh christ I ate too much food OMG WTH?!" hangover
///didn't eat all day the next day, and halfway into the next.  Oof.  Don't try this at home, kids


I've gotten the eaten too much food hangover without involving weed at all.

Meat sweats are real. So is the itis. Are we allowed to say that these days or no?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_uh8X​jgLTE
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I'm kind of geekily interested in how they decided people's perceptions of high is the measure of high. Since we don't rely on self-perception for drunk driving tests, why would we rely on self-perception for cannabis intoxication?


Otoh, good point.

Otoh, if the point of getting high is feeling high, then a cap on the good feelings is the most relevant thing, not whether one can drive their reaction times any lower.

I recall a study on driving high vs drunk. They basically gave each group the option to drink as much as they want (or smoke) and then tested various motor skills and driving ability every hour.

The drunk group consistently thought they were more skilled than they were. The weed group never drove as poorly as their self-assessment would suggest. The drunk group got smashed. The weed group tapered off and self-moderated.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But maybe, like, if we keep upping the THC dosage, then our kids and grandkids could evolve to get higher. Think about how their minds could get blown wide open with their ability to use all the THC. They could be Einsteins in all the things they like on top of being the Aristotles of wake 'n' bake.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Meat sweats are real. So is the itis. Are we allowed to say that these days or no?


No
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smackledorfer: JRoo: Everyone knows there's a limit to how high you can get on grass.

Well, everyone that's been smoking it for the past few decades.

I suppose not squares who do studies on weed.

I wonder if they'll ever be able to tell us if smoking weed makes you hungry? The world may never know.

If I smoked too much I'd get a fever and chills of the need more and less blankets style.

I don't know if I could have smoked more and taken it up a notch, but I was too busy shivering and sweating to feel a good high.

I was actually enough of a geek stoner to play, "Science, man!" with that shiat when I was younger.  Waited till Thanksgiving, had the ridiculously huge family meal until I didn't even want to look at food ever again.  Took off, got blasted, hammered 3 In and Out burgers and I don't even know how many fries, assorted other munchies as the night wore on - culminating in 2 huge pieces of pie

/all good till I woke up the next day
//yes, it is possible to get a, "Oh christ I ate too much food OMG WTH?!" hangover
///didn't eat all day the next day, and halfway into the next.  Oof.  Don't try this at home, kids

I've gotten the eaten too much food hangover without involving weed at all.

Meat sweats are real. So is the itis. Are we allowed to say that these days or no?


Oh it went way beyond normal "This was too much food I feel like shiat." or regular old meat sweats.  I can't even describe it properly, but it was amazingly unpleasant.  I spent most of the day just lying in bed and groaning - not even going to describe the multiple bathroom trips - no one needs that.

For another fun anecdote - it IS possible to get insane high without wasting dope - but it pretty much requires playing with Robitussin.  Hammer about 5 ounces of that with your favorite soft drink, spend a while trying not to puke, and then break out the bong.  Stuff suppresses your involuntary cough reflex almost totally in those amounts.  I ended up smoking an entire bowl off a large bong, just to see if I could - for starters.  Without the cough reflex, you end up absorbing insane amounts of THC.  Pretty sure I burned about an 8th that night by myself in a few hours - and it wasn't ditch weed.

/warning for those thinking that sounds fun
//between the two you will be farked up beyond any concept of repair, full on hallucinations and not minor ones
///we're talking, "The entire world slants up at about 85 degrees other than the bit I'm standing on" and "The entire world is now rendered in renaissance oil painting style, complete with brushstrokes." type stuff.  Bit much even for the dedicated wastoid - not recommended
 
puffy999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: But maybe, like, if we keep upping the THC dosage, then our kids and grandkids could evolve to get higher. Think about how their minds could get blown wide open with their ability to use all the THC. They could be Einsteins in all the things they like on top of being the Aristotles of wake 'n' bake.


Plus then we could bring back that "Your love keeps lifting me" song. Haven't seen that around since Ghostbusters 2.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smackledorfer: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smackledorfer: JRoo: Everyone knows there's a limit to how high you can get on grass.

Well, everyone that's been smoking it for the past few decades.

I suppose not squares who do studies on weed.

I wonder if they'll ever be able to tell us if smoking weed makes you hungry? The world may never know.

If I smoked too much I'd get a fever and chills of the need more and less blankets style.

I don't know if I could have smoked more and taken it up a notch, but I was too busy shivering and sweating to feel a good high.

I was actually enough of a geek stoner to play, "Science, man!" with that shiat when I was younger.  Waited till Thanksgiving, had the ridiculously huge family meal until I didn't even want to look at food ever again.  Took off, got blasted, hammered 3 In and Out burgers and I don't even know how many fries, assorted other munchies as the night wore on - culminating in 2 huge pieces of pie

/all good till I woke up the next day
//yes, it is possible to get a, "Oh christ I ate too much food OMG WTH?!" hangover
///didn't eat all day the next day, and halfway into the next.  Oof.  Don't try this at home, kids

I've gotten the eaten too much food hangover without involving weed at all.

Meat sweats are real. So is the itis. Are we allowed to say that these days or no?

Oh it went way beyond normal "This was too much food I feel like shiat." or regular old meat sweats.  I can't even describe it properly, but it was amazingly unpleasant.  I spent most of the day just lying in bed and groaning - not even going to describe the multiple bathroom trips - no one needs that.

For another fun anecdote - it IS possible to get insane high without wasting dope - but it pretty much requires playing with Robitussin.  Hammer about 5 ounces of that with your favorite soft drink, spend a while trying not to puke, and then break out the bong.  Stuff suppresses your involuntary cough reflex almost totally in those amounts.  I ended up smoking an entire bowl off a large bong, just to see if I could - for starters.  Without the cough reflex, you end up absorbing insane amounts of THC.  Pretty sure I burned about an 8th that night by myself in a few hours - and it wasn't ditch weed.

/warning for those thinking that sounds fun
//between the two you will be farked up beyond any concept of repair, full on hallucinations and not minor ones
///we're talking, "The entire world slants up at about 85 degrees other than the bit I'm standing on" and "The entire world is now rendered in renaissance oil painting style, complete with brushstrokes." type stuff.  Bit much even for the dedicated wastoid - not recommended


Oh I've been there. I've won eating contests.

The Robitussin stuff..  you can keep that :) cs though.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next time, the researchers should let Cheech and Chong provide the doobies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: The Robitussin stuff.. you can keep that :) cs though.


It tells you something that even me, back then... I did that once.  The end.  Didn't care to repeat it - still don't
 
GatorHater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ChallengeAccepted.jpg
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.