(CBC)   Quebec is burning, and water bombers called in to douse fire covering 40 hectares, roughly the size of 40 international rugby fields or 4000 vats of poutine   (cbc.ca) divider line
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tabernac!
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
40 hectares is not a particularly large forest fire in Canada.

The 2019 Alberta wildfires were 803,393 hectares.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saint Denis?

AH HAVE A PLAN, ARTHUR.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is that in Rhode Islands?
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't stand where the water drops.
CAL FIRE/USFS Aerial Firefighting Drop Safety Video
Youtube ONdSoiI4zIA
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: What is that in Rhode Islands?


About 1/10 a Central Falls.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just not going to feel real until it's described in the number of Olympic-sized swimming pools

//future archaeologists are going to really hate english
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It's just not going to feel real until it's described in the number of Olympic-sized swimming pools

//future archaeologists are going to really hate english


Space archaeologists will measure it in Kessel Runs.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm  amazed that poutine comes in vats!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's about 5.6 oxgangs or 160 jugerum.  Let me know when it gets to be over 50 Marabba.
 
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the fire has to be described in French first, then English in a smaller font underneath.
 
links136
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mollari: 40 hectares is not a particularly large forest fire in Canada.

The 2019 Alberta wildfires were 803,393 hectares.


While true, apparently the fire hazard there is extreme at the moment, no fires allowed due to a dry spring, meaning it's ripe to head there and let's hope this is as big as it gets, even if you would like to see Canadian Frenchie's on fire.

We as Canadians need a province to whine about every day out side Alberta.  And that my friends is the land of the poutine.
 
