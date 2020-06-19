 Skip to content
(NBC News) NOT NEWS: Black man convicted of murder. NEWS: After 20 years he was exonerated. FARK: He knows another black man who was wrongfully convicted for 29 years. DOUBLE FARK: It's his brother. TRIPLE FARK: Both convicted by the same police and prosecutor
    Eyewitness identification, Life imprisonment, Capital punishment, Malcolm Scott, Andy Summers, Murder, Prison  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's no amount of money that could ever make that right.

They should try anyway, though.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: There's no amount of money that could ever make that right.

They should try anyway, though.


Though imprisoning the cop and prosecutor for *at a minimum* the longer sentence would be a start.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: There's no amount of money that could ever make that right.

They should try anyway, though.


Don't most states have a fixed layout for wrongful imprisonment.

A few thousand a year or some paltry insult of a number
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: There's no amount of money that could ever make that right.

They should try anyway, though.


Fark the money. Make the cop(s) and the prosecutor serve life sentences. Maybe then these assholes would be a bit more circumspect about the evidence they're using to imprison people. If they thought getting it that egregiously wrong would result in their doing hard time, they'd dot their i's and cross their t's more thoroughly.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tulsa police and the district attorney's office declined to speak with NBC News about Scott's case. In court, they denied they coerced any witnesses and insisted that what Wilson said in the confession video was a lie.

This is the important part. Even though they were presented with absolute contrary evidence they refused to admit they were wrong. Why?

We know the answer to that rhetorical question, don't we.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sniff* *sniff*

Ahhhh... I love the smell of LAWSUIT in the morning.

*checks time*

Evening.  I mean, evening.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I might need a chart for that one.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Coco LaFemme: Fark the money


There is nobody wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years who can't use the money.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We need to remove Qualified Immunity for prosecutors as well as the police.

Take 20 years away from an innocent person and zero repercussions. I think they would not "hide exonerating evidence" as much.
 
