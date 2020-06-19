 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(SoraNews24)   "Hi, Jack", 2020 edition   (soranews24.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird the kind of things you can be arrested for nowadays.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's weird the kind of things you can be arrested for nowadays.


Did you hear about the chemist who was arrested? He threw sodium chloride at his wife, that's a salt
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sitting there, minding my business, and drawing the scenery in front of me. Officer comes up and starts harassing me, says I'm being sketchy.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a misunderstanding like that once.  I was having breakfast with my wife and I merely asked her to "pass the salt."  But instead she thought I said, "you f*cking biatch you ruined my life!"
 
6nome
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He has since been referred to as Joyo-san, or in American "Joy Boy".
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks for the closeup picture of an eye infection. Jeebus.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is Jack's last name "Mihoff"?
 
etoof
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Obstruction of business"

That will he the next crisis created by GOP lawmakers.
 
Iczer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have to go to Saars tomorrow, they have skirt steak.
 
