(CNBC)   Victims are angry and upset that burglars stole their saffron. Quite rightly   (cnbc.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So, cube of it the size of a dice?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They shaved their beards for her!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
10 kilos.  That a lot of saffron.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: So, cube of it the size of a dice?


Die.  Dice is plural.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: 10 kilos.  That a lot of saffron.


That shiat's more expensive than butterfly dust.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd steal it
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got that reference!

//feeling mellow
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wanna high forever to fly
Wind velocity nil
Wanna high forever to fly
If you want your cup I'll fill
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My high school Spanish teacher had a story about how he got a great deal on a bunch of saffron when he was in Spain but didn't bring it back with him because he was worried customs would think it was drugs.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: My high school Spanish teacher had a story about how he got a great deal on a bunch of saffron when he was in Spain but didn't bring it back with him because he was worried customs would think it was drugs.


Depending on the drugs, the saffron probably had a higher street value.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they going to the special hell?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Megathuma: Are they going to the special hell?

[Fark user image 850x425]

/DNRTFA


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: I got that reference!

//feeling mellow


Same here, and like subby I am feeling a little old.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were any electrical bananas were harmed during this incident?
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Were any electrical bananas were harmed during this incident?


None were phased...
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shall drink a Mountain Dew in your honor, subby.

*golf clap*
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I read 50K worth, and I was like, "Hah, so they stole like a kilo?" as a massive exaggeration of it's value.

Then I read they stole 10KG.

That shiat is nuts.

Also, how do you fence 10KG of saffron?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: arrogantbastich: So, cube of it the size of a dice?

Die.  Dice is plural.


That's a lot of anger for a grammar mistake.

/and glad this was covered off the bat
//check with Indian/Pakistani/Persian restaurants
///it's not like you can take that to a pawn shop
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh mellow out.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: Devolving_Spud: I got that reference!

//feeling mellow

Same here, and like subby I am feeling a little old.


Shoot, I got the album somewhere.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: At first I read 50K worth, and I was like, "Hah, so they stole like a kilo?" as a massive exaggeration of it's value.

Then I read they stole 10KG.

That shiat is nuts.

Also, how do you fence 10KG of saffron?


Easy..You sell it wholesale either as a bulk sale to some company or  re-package it for individual sale
and use online marketplaces to spread it around.. ..It's not like it's an illegal  drug or something..People all
over the world use it, and it can be shipped without problem.

/I'm not a fence..
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as the electrical bananas are safe.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I'd steal it


Would you use a barrow to do so?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Wanna high forever to fly
Wind velocity nil
Wanna high forever to fly
If you want your cup I'll fill


Electrical banana
Gonna be the sudden rage
Electrical banana
It's bound to be the very next craze...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saffron has been treated like a ludicrously luxurious commodity fit for crime kings.
Yet every component can be synthesized easily.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: Saffron has been treated like a ludicrously luxurious commodity fit for crime kings.
Yet every component can be synthesized easily.


And every component of diamond can be found in charcoal. Your point?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd steal her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phalamir: berylman: Saffron has been treated like a ludicrously luxurious commodity fit for crime kings.
Yet every component can be synthesized easily.

And every component of diamond can be found in charcoal. Your point?


Thankfully diamonds are a declining industry. Couldn't happen to a better market sector.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phalamir: arrogantbastich: So, cube of it the size of a dice?

Die.  Dice is plural.


Wishing death upon somebody for poor grammar is a bit much
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: dyhchong: At first I read 50K worth, and I was like, "Hah, so they stole like a kilo?" as a massive exaggeration of it's value.

Then I read they stole 10KG.

That shiat is nuts.

Also, how do you fence 10KG of saffron?

Easy..You sell it wholesale either as a bulk sale to some company or  re-package it for individual sale
and use online marketplaces to spread it around.. ..It's not like it's an illegal  drug or something..People all
over the world use it, and it can be shipped without problem.

/I'm not a fence..


Imagine someone came to your company with 50k in gold but you had no way of proving it's actually gold and they can't tell you where it came from.

Actually there's stacks of untraceable gold around, make that 50k of human blood. Something with a shelf life that should be traceable like saffron.

Or better yet, you can prove it's gold/real human blood. Would you really not have any suspicion? "Sure, let me just use this in my surgery (high end restaurant)"

As for small packages, if I was planning to buy 1g of saffron, I probably wouldn't buy it on eBay. Nor a generic wordpress site that appeared overnight and only sells saffron with no evidence of source, also you can't pick it up. I don't think they'd spend money putting up more than a generic wordpress site for 50k worth, which would really be like 25k worth or less if you wanted to move it quickly. As for selling it through a company website that actually sells saffron, that goes back to the first part. "Why, hello there, would you like to buy 50k of this traceable, easy-to-fake product but I won't tell you where it came from?"
 
