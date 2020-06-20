 Skip to content
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She had prepared for her tests a fortnight

Jesus, I thought all you did was build bases and defend them.  They give you tests, too!??  Too much stress!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
she faced a visibly unimpressed mother the next morning, who demanded to know why she had not returned home the evening before.

Mothers are alike everywhere, it seems.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think I'll get much disagreement when I say that fast and reliable internet access is a 21 century human right
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd tap that ash.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I feel deprived when Amazon takes an extra day to deliver my cashews.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had a similar thing happen in college in the northern US.  It was the last week of class and our final projects were due, and we had a massive ice storm.  The power was out pretty much everywhere, so I ran an extension cord from an inverter in my car and finished my final project paper sitting in the dark using my Toyota powered laptop.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Being from Canuckistan, you should use a metric tap on her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xanadian: She had prepared for her tests a fortnight

Jesus, I thought all you did was build bases and defend them.  They give you tests, too!??  Too much stress!


Can't you just pause it?
 
