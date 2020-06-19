 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Happy Juneteenth!

(Twitter)   Amount of wealth added by US billionaires since the coronavirus started is enough to pay over $13,000 to each of the 44,000,000 unemployed US citizens   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 11:21 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All by design.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I get so steamed whenever a poor person gets $600. My impression of a republican, thank you.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I get so steamed whenever a poor person gets $600. My impression of a republican, thank you.


Conservatives' biggest fear is that somebody, somewhere is receiving something they didn't earn.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Lambskincoat: I get so steamed whenever a poor person gets $600. My impression of a republican, thank you.

Conservatives' biggest fear is that somebody, somewhere is receiving something they didn't earn.


Someone blah, brun or demonrat that is.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Explaining to republicans that one of the fast best methods of increasing spending and economic benefit is by increasing SNAP benefits (food stamps) is generally countered with but they didn't earn it.
https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-as​s​istance/the-case-for-boosting-snap-ben​efits-in-next-major-economic-response-​package
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SurfaceTension:
Conservatives' biggest fear is that somebody, somewhere who isn't rich is receiving something they didn't earn.

FTFY
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Explaining to republicans that one of the fast best methods of increasing spending and economic benefit is by increasing SNAP benefits (food stamps) is generally countered with but they didn't earn it.
https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-ass​istance/the-case-for-boosting-snap-ben​efits-in-next-major-economic-response-​package


People born into wealth and privilege lecturing others about "earning" can eat my entire ass.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eat the rich
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just not fair.

If we'd sacrificed more, that number could have been higher for them
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Explaining to republicans that one of the fast best methods of increasing spending and economic benefit is by increasing SNAP benefits (food stamps) is generally countered with but they didn't earn it.
https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-ass​istance/the-case-for-boosting-snap-ben​efits-in-next-major-economic-response-​package


It's the best RoI of any government program.  Which makes sense when 70% of economic activity is consumer spending.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: eurotrader: Explaining to republicans that one of the fast best methods of increasing spending and economic benefit is by increasing SNAP benefits (food stamps) is generally countered with but they didn't earn it.
https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-ass​istance/the-case-for-boosting-snap-ben​efits-in-next-major-economic-response-​package

It's the best RoI of any government program.  Which makes sense when 70% of economic activity is consumer spending.


Really doubt Donnie knows what Moody's Analytics does, but willing to bet he would label them as some sort of a far left organization if told they said helping people eat is good for the economy.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, but if we took that liquidity out of their companies, the companies would never recover!

You know, because people wouldn't be spending that $13k at Amazon, Wal-Mart, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle, Google...

// that's the top 10 richest Americans - farking 3 of them are Waltons
// Oracle indirectly
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the French had a solution...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I get so steamed whenever a poor person gets $600. My impression of a republican, thank you.


You may laugh but if you, as a poor person, ever take any money....Jeeeeesus will smite the shiat out of you.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: I believe the French had a solution...

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Les Dieux Ont Soif
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mollari: I believe the French had a solution...

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

During The Terror that followed the French Revolution ~40,000-50,000 people were executed in Paris alone. Many of which were not noble, had no dealings with the nobles and had not helped the nobles in any way.

/ not to mention that The Terror only ended when its architect, Robespierre, got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Lambskincoat: I get so steamed whenever a poor person gets $600. My impression of a republican, thank you.

Conservatives' biggest fear is that somebody, somewhere is receiving something they didn't earn.


How did Bezos "earn" anything?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mollari: I believe the French had a solution...

[Fark user image image 850x477]

Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

During The Terror that followed the French Revolution ~40,000-50,000 people were executed in Paris alone. Many of which were not noble, had no dealings with the nobles and had not helped the nobles in any way.

/ not to mention that The Terror only ended when its architect, Robespierre, got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine


We could make a religion out--no, don't.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: iheartscotch: Mollari: I believe the French had a solution...

[Fark user image image 850x477]

Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

During The Terror that followed the French Revolution ~40,000-50,000 people were executed in Paris alone. Many of which were not noble, had no dealings with the nobles and had not helped the nobles in any way.

/ not to mention that The Terror only ended when its architect, Robespierre, got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine

We could make a religion out--no, don't.


Honestly? The only religion that I can stomach anymore is the fictional, idealized kind. Specifically, the Jedi.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: King Something: iheartscotch: Mollari: I believe the French had a solution...

[Fark user image image 850x477]

Dear admirers of Madame La Guillotine,

During The Terror that followed the French Revolution ~40,000-50,000 people were executed in Paris alone. Many of which were not noble, had no dealings with the nobles and had not helped the nobles in any way.

/ not to mention that The Terror only ended when its architect, Robespierre, got his own kiss from Madame La Guillotine

We could make a religion out--no, don't.

Honestly? The only religion that I can stomach anymore is the fictional, idealized kind. Specifically, the Jedi.


Get humanism as a recognized religion so I can call myself a pastor and my home a pastoral residence so no property taxes and I will be a fan of religion.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seize their shiat. All of it. 200-300 people will complain. Boohoo. Do you know the number of people having to do life or death decisions everyday in this country alone? Tens of millions.

The needs of the many far outweights the needs of the few. Fark the billionaires.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That just makes the [redacted] want to [redacted] to the [redacted] and [redacted] into the [redacted] river before burning the [redacted]
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Quick reality check guys: They start this thing at very near the bottom of the stock market crash right after hundreds of billions in wealth vanished. "Since COVID" is pretty misleading.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Seize their shiat. All of it. 200-300 people will complain.


Millions would. Because stupid. Look at Kentucky, probably the poorest state and they vote for Turtle over and over. Throw in Socialism, Benghazi, a shiatty red had and the rubes are content with a handful of people having all the money. A few rumors about deep state libruls taking their guns and forcing people to be gay, that's about all it takes.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weird how we've gone from idolizing billionaires to hating them in just a few years.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: lolmao500: Seize their shiat. All of it. 200-300 people will complain.

Millions would. Because stupid. Look at Kentucky, probably the poorest state and they vote for Turtle over and over. Throw in Socialism, Benghazi, a shiatty red had and the rubes are content with a handful of people having all the money. A few rumors about deep state libruls taking their guns and forcing people to be gay, that's about all it takes.


So we need to nuke Kentucky first.  If they complain after the whole state is sanitized with the heat of nuclear fusion, the we nuke them again.  And again, until they stop complaining.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Lambskincoat: I get so steamed whenever a poor person gets $600. My impression of a republican, thank you.

Conservatives' biggest fear is that somebody, somewhere is receiving something they didn't earn.


The thing is that by the time you get to billions you're not earning anything. Your money is just making you more money.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 minute ago  
44,000,000+

Oof, that's not a good look.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.