Happy Juneteenth!

(CNN)   Those responsible for sacking the sackers that sacked the Captain have been sacked and the original decision to sack the Captain has been upheld   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In major reversal,
wrong service arm.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You said sack.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sack off subby
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


It's Calvinball all the way to the top.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because they think nobody cares about that anymore, right?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heat finally died off, eh? I guess South Park was right, with Operation: Black Shield.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A repeat of a follow-up. I'm feeling deja vu all over again!
 
Red_Hand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks for clearing that up Subby. I am now totally clear on the sequence of events 😂 props
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not my bag, man.
 
Any Pie Left [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...after a deeper investigation, where the President made known his wishes... we totally reversed our own decision of our free will, yeah you betcha..."
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I believe if there is ever a time to ask for help it is now regardless of the impact on my career," Crozier wrote in his email. The email was addressed to Crozier's immediate superior Baker and several other senior Navy officials in the region.

The investigation did not fault Crozier for sending the email and attached memo but faulted him for not having all the facts in hand, leaving off people that needed to see it, and not warning Baker in advance that he was sending It.

-The people responsible for responding to the leak decided that his email made the navy look dumb and sh*t canned him out of retribution.
-The people responsible for handling the massive PR backlash for sh*t canning him reversed the decision to save face.
-The people responsible for maintaining strict adherence to tradition and knee jerk reactions decided that flip-flopping on such a major decision made the navy look dumb and reversed the reversed decision to restore status quo.
-The people responsible for handling the massive PR backlash for both sh*t canning him AND double flip-flopping on a major decision decided to double down on blaming the guy, and forgot that the whole message that sparked this explicitly called out navy brass on not supplying guidance regarding the very things they're faulting the guy for not knowing/doing.

I can't wait for the people responsible for evaluating the response to this debacle to decide that the people responsible for handling the PR response to the initial incident made the navy look dumb and fire them out of retribution...
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many licks does a Barr lick to get to the center of a Trumpsie Pop?

/The world may never know
 
acouvis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The results of the latest Navy probe faulted Capt. Brett Crozier for several missteps, including not adhering to proper protocols to prevent the pandemic's spread on the ship, such as social distancing, and being too slow in evacuating sailors from the ship once it arrived in port in Guam, they said.

Social distancing? On a Navy ship? Good farking luck.
 
