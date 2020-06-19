 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

To the AP, it's as simple as Black and white
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

Regardless, capitalizing Black as the new standard seems like the right call, given how it's used.
 
Unobtanium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Michael Jackson - Black Or White (Official Video - Shortened Version)
Youtube F2AitTPI5U0
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.


I can live with a bit of inconsistency. The "White" community doesn't need any extra support at the moment.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments gave me Cancer.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does this end???

Probably where we all respect each other and aren't supporting a system that is designed to disenfranchise the poor and minorities.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of big words in this article. Waiting on Trump to tell me what they'll mean.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: NeoCortex42: I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

I can live with a bit of inconsistency. The "White" community doesn't need any extra support at the moment.
[Fark user image 420x314]

[Fark user image 300x300]


Why you gotta put White in finger quotes?  We have a community.  There's bread, mayo, and we eat them before calling the cops on "Black" bird-watchers.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Where does this end???

Probably where we all respect each other and aren't supporting a system that is designed to disenfranchise the poor and minorities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: NeoCortex42: I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

I can live with a bit of inconsistency. The "White" community doesn't need any extra support at the moment.
[Fark user image image 420x314]

[Fark user image image 300x300]


Shouldn't they be in the stadium?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Oops.  Mods please delete.


LIVE YOUR SHAME.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

*stern look*
Oh you, Molyneux
 
drich02s
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, AP. But show some real moral courage and identify the races of the perpetrators and victims when violent crimes are committed - and not simply when a white cop shoots a black civilian.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody ask for this, or is it another instance of woke white people telling others how they should identify, like Latinx?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Michael Jackson capitalized both, I'm going to capitalize both.

/ Also, His Momma named him Clay, I'm gonna call him Clay.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: proton: Oops.  Mods please delete.

LIVE YOUR SHAME.


OMG, go to sleep.  I mean you're right, but go to sleep.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 425x238]

I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

Regardless, capitalizing Black as the new standard seems like the right call, given how it's used.


Just don't capitalize yellow, because
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well that's stupid
 
BlueBox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DRTFA: If Michael Jackson capitalized both, I'm going to capitalize both.

/ Also, His Momma named him Clay, I'm gonna call him Clay.


I'm the opposite.  I call them what they want me to call them.  The way they introduce themselves to me.
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This thread is making me hungry.

bakefromscratch.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: NeoCortex42: I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

I can live with a bit of inconsistency. The "White" community doesn't need any extra support at the moment.
[Fark user image 420x314]

[Fark user image 300x300]


How about we give them the captilized W, but we demand their men castrate themselves?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zang: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 425x238]

I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

Regardless, capitalizing Black as the new standard seems like the right call, given how it's used.

Just don't capitalize yellow, because
[Fark user image 265x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Minifig lives matter.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Caucasian is still capitalized.

I guess I should have typed a word in front of Caucasian to make it clear.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people would actually even notice this type of nuance, if that's the right word.
Capitalization, spelling and punctuation don't really seem to be all that important to most people on the internet these days.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I wonder how many people would actually even notice this type of nuance, if that's the right word.
Capitalization, spelling and punctuation don't really seem to be all that important to most people on the internet these days.


eta my but !@$H
 
PyroStock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phishrace: This thread is making me hungry.

[bakefromscratch.com image 696x557]


These pretzels are making me thirsty.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I wonder how many people would actually even notice this type of nuance, if that's the right word.
Capitalization, spelling and punctuation don't really seem to be all that important to most people on the internet these days.


I could think of One Individual.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PyroStock: phishrace: This thread is making me hungry.

[bakefromscratch.com image 696x557]

These pretzels are making me thirsty.


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mercury
Venus
earth
Mars
Jupiter
Saturn
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 425x238]

I'd think if you capitalize one, you'd capitalize the other, just for the sake of consistency.

Regardless, capitalizing Black as the new standard seems like the right call, given how it's used.


The way to grammatically organize it would be for the authoritative dictionaries to reclassify "Black" as a proper noun, at least until people can come to a consensus on how to describe themselves without using almost universally inaccurate colors.
 
