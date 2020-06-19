 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(AP News)   Oklahoma Supreme Court affirms right of Okie Trumpers to be a plague upon the land   (apnews.com) divider line
    Tulsa, Oklahoma, Donald Trump, Oklahoma, BOK Center, gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, rally Saturday night  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Jun 2020 at 11:37 PM



mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White trash coronavirus, the worst kind of coronavirus.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope it rains squid.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is the Dumbass tag dead from the 'rona?
 
grxymkjbn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
AWESOME!!

Now everyone, just shut up and let them do their thing, okay?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But they're so ugly!
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am kind of curious how this works out as a science experiment. This will be a good data point.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn First Amendment extremists. How dare they assemble freely?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So we can demand the nuking of OK now, right?  Or do we, as good non white people, just have to sit back and take it from the whites again?  Either we need to weld the non essential people into their homes, nation wide, and demand that all essentials who are out and about doing essential business wear masks at all times, or we seriously need to go to full on hot shooting civil war.  The white states are allowing their skin job waking and talking bio terror nano weapons platforms to just go around infecting people.  Something must be done, and it seems the time for that something to be peaceful has come to and end.  Now we must demand the blue states sterilize the corona states with the heat of nuclear fusion.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope it rains squid.


Frozen squid.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MBooda: Damn First Amendment extremists. How dare they assemble freely?


I know right!  How can you freely assemble, while wearing a mask??  Clearly taking away your liberties.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just in time for the Nuremberg Rally tomorrow.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: I am kind of curious how this works out as a science experiment. This will be a good data point.


If it only affected them I honestly would not care. But sadly, that is not the case.
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: MBooda: Damn First Amendment extremists. How dare they assemble freely?

I know right!  How can you freely assemble, while wearing a mask??  Clearly taking away your liberties.


To be fair the attendees are probably too stupid to do both.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some people never learn from history.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does anyone else fear it's not a coincidence that Trump goes to Tulsa for Juneteenth?
/what an asshole
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I_told_you_so: I am kind of curious how this works out as a science experiment. This will be a good data point.

If it only affected them I honestly would not care. But sadly, that is not the case.


Gonna have to deal with the shiat in Florida in august so we'll see how this pans out. I just hope there isn't a ton of collateral damage from these plague rats...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's summer and we're running out of PPE.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So we can demand the nuking of OK now, right?  Or do we, as good non white people, just have to sit back and take it from the whites again?  Either we need to weld the non essential people into their homes, nation wide, and demand that all essentials who are out and about doing essential business wear masks at all times, or we seriously need to go to full on hot shooting civil war.  The white states are allowing their skin job waking and talking bio terror nano weapons platforms to just go around infecting people.  Something must be done, and it seems the time for that something to be peaceful has come to and end.  Now we must demand the blue states sterilize the corona states with the heat of nuclear fusion.


4/10. I get that someone has to play the anti conservative heel since this is fark but this one was lame.
 
