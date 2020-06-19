 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(The Hill)   Kid Rock's "Big Honky Tonk Steakhouse" in Nashville, TN has its beer permit yanked for Covid-related health code violations. In other news, simply being a restaurant owned by Kid Rock somehow isn't its own health code violation   (thehill.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never eat at a place that's owned by a guy who perpetually looks like he reeks like an ashtray that has been soaked in dog anal gland expression squeezins.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I would never eat at a place that's owned by a guy who perpetually looks like he reeks like an ashtray that has been soaked in dog anal gland expression squeezins.


So... Trump tower is right out, then?
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, did they serve ketchup with the steaks?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday.
"We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They're doing everything they can to put us out of business," Smith added.

Well, if public health officials and doctors weren't impressed by the scientific acumen of man who thinks the city government "is, like, communist", well then, I just don't know WHAT to think
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID is probably the least virulent thing one could catch at a bar owned by Kid Rock...
 
50th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you do, don't order the Pam Anderson Sour Ale.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: COVID is probably the least virulent thing one could catch at a bar owned by Kid Rock...


Try the Hepatitis Poppers!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of all the legit honkey-tonks in Nashville, why would anyone go to one that blatantly looks like a cash grab?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kid Rock thinks he having a rough week keeping his brand afloat but he hasn't talked to Uncle Kracker lately.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I would never eat at a place that's owned by a guy who perpetually looks like he reeks like an ashtray that has been soaked in dog anal gland expression squeezins.


I was going to say that Kid Rock is the human personification of a cheap-ass-beer fart, but your description is more poetic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does every steak come with a rift of Warren Zevon?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
what a moron typical trump voter.

fta:
"The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: what a moron typical trump voter.

fta:
"The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday."


One night before:

"Let the city come and try and shut us down.  Pussies wont do it.  Bootstraps!"
 
fngoofy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I heard it was Staph night.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does every steak come with a rift of Warren Zevon?


Stealing riffs of actual good music always improves things, when you have nothing original.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Magorn: "The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday.
"We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They're doing everything they can to put us out of business," Smith added.

Well, if public health officials and doctors weren't impressed by the scientific acumen of man who thinks the city government "is, like, communist", well then, I just don't know WHAT to think


Neither option is safe when you cram this many people inside.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kid Rock pulled a reverse Rachel Dolezal. He went from this...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



To this...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



I have a white friend from college who is the same way. In school...this guy listened to nothing but Public Enemy, NWA, even X-Clan. Now...? He's a hardcore Trumper and he's only into country. I did not see that coming.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Magorn: "The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday.
"We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They're doing everything they can to put us out of business," Smith added.

Well, if public health officials and doctors weren't impressed by the scientific acumen of man who thinks the city government "is, like, communist", well then, I just don't know WHAT to think

Neither option is safe when you cram this many people inside.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


I looked at that picture for too long and now it hurts when I pee.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I would never eat at a place that's owned by a guy who perpetually looks like he reeks like an ashtray that has been soaked in dog anal gland expression squeezins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday.

This type of shiat is exactly why I have never concerned myself when right-wingers and southern or midwest hicks complain about nobody respecting them.Being this stupid and ignorant to the point of this type of hyperbole isn't a cultural trait or phenomenon. You're just a dumb asshole being a dumb asshole and you'll be a dumb asshole no matter where you go.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I Browse: Kid Rock pulled a reverse Rachel Dolezal. He went from this...

I have a white friend from college who is the same way. In school...this guy listened to nothing but Public Enemy, NWA, even X-Clan. Now...? He's a hardcore Trumper and he's only into country. I did not see that coming.


I can understand it if you're Kid Rock. There is a LOT of money to be made from fleecing rubes. But to choose to become a fleeced rube? That's weird.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does he have any songs I would have heard on the radio (not including the Sweet Home ripp off) he went downhill after his little person died, was best part of show
 
portnoyd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I Browse: Kid Rock pulled a reverse Rachel Dolezal. He went from this...

[Fark user image 259x195]
[Fark user image 189x267]
[Fark user image 262x192]


To this...

[Fark user image 194x259]
[Fark user image 259x194]
[Fark user image 300x168]


I have a white friend from college who is the same way. In school...this guy listened to nothing but Public Enemy, NWA, even X-Clan. Now...? He's a hardcore Trumper and he's only into country. I did not see that coming.


And the best part is he's a rich white kid whose DAD owns DEALERSHIPS. He's as fake as the cheeto in the last picture.
 
riverwalk barfly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't he come from a wealthy family in Detroit?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Magorn: "The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall," Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith told The Tennessean on Tuesday.
"We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They're doing everything they can to put us out of business," Smith added.

Well, if public health officials and doctors weren't impressed by the scientific acumen of man who thinks the city government "is, like, communist", well then, I just don't know WHAT to think

Neither option is safe when you cram this many people inside.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


I can smell the Axe, "pyorrhea", stale chewing tobacco spit, Bud Light and Victoria Secret body spray through my iPad.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Restaurant name is two word too long.

/honky
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith

Doesn't sound like Kid Rock owns it to me, Subby.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Does he have any songs I would have heard on the radio


Yeah of course. He's got that...

(not including the Sweet Home ripp off)

Oh, nevermind.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
riverwalk barfly:

Suburban, almost to the exclaves
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith

Doesn't sound like Kid Rock owns it to me, Subby.


Imagine how silly you would look if multiple owners could form partnerships in a single venture.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skozlaw: iamskibibitz: Big Honky Tonk owner Steve Smith

Doesn't sound like Kid Rock owns it to me, Subby.

Imagine how silly you would look if multiple owners could form partnerships in a single venture.


Pretty silly. But I'm guessing Kid probably has a licensing deal.
 
