Happy Juneteenth!

(Twitch.tv)   Tonight at 7pm Eastern - it's the Fark Friday Movie Livestream. Dallan has put together a ton of material, including sex ed, cigarettes, preachers, satanism, spandex, and a Pizza Hut training video - and more, if that's even possible   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dallan's also promising one that defies explanation.  I haven't seen any of these fwiw
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cigarettes, whiskey and wild, wild women?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
sounds like you've got the 80's rolled up into one *totally rad* video
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

awruk!: Cigarettes, whiskey and wild, wild women?


I heard they'll drive you crazy.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know what you have planed for tonight Drew, but count me out.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bummer, I was hopingit would be at 8est.  (West-coaster here).  We'll catch the replay.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: [Fark user image 564x317]

I don't know what you have planed for tonight Drew, but count me out.


Step right up, now don't be shy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SansNeural: RepoManTSM: [Fark user image 564x317]

I don't know what you have planed for tonight Drew, but count me out.

Step right up, now don't be shy.

[Fark user image 624x425]


HARDCORE!

Get yourself a planer and a jointer. Do it right!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still prefer Wendy's training videos:

TSE Riff Theater: Wendy's Training Videos
Youtube ixcAGHwIvk0
 
Zero Exponent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well those are definitely some words you typed out, subby.

No idea what they mean, but someone does.

Surely.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's all this then?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: What's all this then?


Lubing up the pepperoni to stuff the crust tonite?
 
