Happy Juneteenth!

(Yahoo)   One thing Covid-19 is good for is new record Cannon Ball Run times. Fark: In a rental car   (autos.yahoo.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somewhere Brock Yates is smiling and peeing on a wall
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn I wish I could do that. I freaking love driving way too fast.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solo: a car tours story
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just like that, every rental car company put him on the 'do not rent' list.

/Used to be in that industry and we certainly would have
//And yes, we rented 5.0 liter Mustangs
///That would come back mangled all too often.  What a dumb thing to rent to the masses.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.hertz.com/blog/automotive​/​rise-of-1966-shelby-mustang

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obviously.  Fastest car in the world.

Top Gear - Fastest Car In The World (Rental)
Youtube ucQKNkvzQ3g
 
GRCooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Solo. Unless you count the meth.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mjjt: https://www.hertz.com/blog/automotive​/​rise-of-1966-shelby-mustang

[Fark user image 360x458]


There's a legit GT 350 H near me that I see at car shows every now and then. It's freaking mint and that green and gold color combo are awesome.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just here to read the comments complaining about how we pay too much attention to stunts like this one.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And just like that, every rental car company put him on the 'do not rent' list.

/Used to be in that industry and we certainly would have
//And yes, we rented 5.0 liter Mustangs
///That would come back mangled all too often.  What a dumb thing to rent to the masses.


You're really not going to like Turo, then.

/pretty sure you can rent whatever you want from there
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's an average speed of nearly 108 miles per hour.

How long after the fact can a speeding ticket be issued?  Also, does anyone have a script that will generate a list of emails to jurisdictions crossed in GPS tracking data?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.


We should have the death penalty for speeding.  After a few public executions, I bet people start driving slower.  Or there will be significantly few people on the roads, allowing the earth to heal.  Win - Win.  problem solved.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.


Calm down...

FTA:
Bolian is happy the Cannonball safety record remains-for now-unblemished.

There are thousands of documented attempts which means there are thousands more that are undocumented. I understand the fear in your head but it would seem it's a tad unwarranted.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.

We should have the death penalty for speeding.  After a few public executions, I bet people start driving slower.  Or there will be significantly few people on the roads, allowing the earth to heal.  Win - Win.  problem solved.


For people who are doubling the speed limit on an interstate, sure, I'd agree to that. For people going 5 miles an hour over the speed limit, that's way too strict for a marginal increase in risk.
 
Karne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.


Well if you don't want to get hit and killed, why don't you stay off the roads. It's not the speeders responsibility to make sure you are safe.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.


lighten up, Francis
Youtube syV2LkGpQB0
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Black: AmbassadorBooze: Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.

We should have the death penalty for speeding.  After a few public executions, I bet people start driving slower.  Or there will be significantly few people on the roads, allowing the earth to heal.  Win - Win.  problem solved.

For people who are doubling the speed limit on an interstate, sure, I'd agree to that. For people going 5 miles an hour over the speed limit, that's way too strict for a marginal increase in risk.


How about a compromise? 5 over and after a guilty verdict and a fair trial, the convicted has to give up driving for life, or they have to chop off a finger as payment for their crimes.  At 15 over, the convicted have to eat one of their children, and chop off a finger.  At 25 over, the death penalty starts, and of course they also have to eat a child beforehand and chop off a finger.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It would probably be pretty tough to get a new high score in the Cannonball Run since traffic is mostly back to normal on the interstates. At least in the populated areas.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've done west coast to El Paso in 12 hours. (saw bats by then, not where I planned on stopping)  so, I have to commend this guy's espresso machine or dealer.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should have the death penalty for speeding.  After a few public executions, I bet people start driving slower.  Or there will be significantly few people on the roads, allowing the earth to heal.  Win - Win.  problem solved.


Hi, Karen. Have you tried speaking to the traffic manager about that?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the FBI to give someone who does this the Afroduck treatment.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: NotThatGuyAgain: And just like that, every rental car company put him on the 'do not rent' list.

/Used to be in that industry and we certainly would have
//And yes, we rented 5.0 liter Mustangs
///That would come back mangled all too often.  What a dumb thing to rent to the masses.

You're really not going to like Turo, then.

/pretty sure you can rent whatever you want from there


You don't understand, probably because I didn't elaborate.

The corrupt owners of a fairly small rental car company based out of Florida had the company buy a lot of Ford Crown Vics, Lincolns, and 5 liter Mustangs because those models had the biggest "cash back" rebates, which they ALLEGEDLY pocketed.

So when Betty and Fred from Connecticut came to Florida there weren't any 2-door shiatboxes, like they reserved, on the lot.  More often than not they'd wind up with one of those cars at the same price, and in the case of the location I was at they'd most frequently get a 5.0 Mustang.

Word got out, especially locally, and everyone and their brother knew "that one trick the company didn't want you to know."

What a pain in the ass.  Before they left the lot we'd walk around the car with a renter amd and measure the depth of the tread, verify the stereo was the one with a tape deck (easily swapped out with two pieces of hanger wire), and ensure the wheel center caps were on (frequently stolen...I told people to pull them off and leave em in the trunk until return).

shiat, we even had people rent them and bring them back with a fucdup transmission - because they swapped it with their car's transmission.

Then we'd unknowingly overcharge them for gas.  The owners ordered a coder to udate gas tank capacity in the system so missing a quarter tank would cost them more.

They were quite the scumbags.  I was just starting to learn how bad when it all came falling down on them.

https://apnews.com/2b6e242046f6415cf09​297a6c2cef1f7#:~:text=(AP)%20_%20The%2​0founders%20of,taking%20kickbacks%20on​%20car%20repairs.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.


Jesus dude, I'll give you my Fark handle.  I can make a new one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: And just like that, every rental car company put him on the 'do not rent' list.

/Used to be in that industry and we certainly would have
//And yes, we rented 5.0 liter Mustangs
///That would come back mangled all too often.  What a dumb thing to rent to the masses.


Its ridiculous how easy it is to get upgraded to those.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rumor has it that if anyone ever does it in 24 hours, Burt Reynolds wil come back to life and rule Hollywood for a thousand years.
 
TheLads69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But can he do the Kessel Run i less than two parsecs?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That would come back mangled all too often.


Didn't you get to gleefully charge their credit card for all the damages when they declined the extra insurance?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Serious Black: land speed records


It's not a speed record. It's a time record.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Black: AmbassadorBooze: Serious Black: I just LOOOOOOOOOOVE how much we glorify reckless acts that expose others to extreme risk through no fault of their own. We DEFINITELY need more ash-holes attempting to break land speed records by driving far beyond the speed limit on public roads.

We should have the death penalty for speeding.  After a few public executions, I bet people start driving slower.  Or there will be significantly few people on the roads, allowing the earth to heal.  Win - Win.  problem solved.

For people who are doubling the speed limit on an interstate, sure, I'd agree to that. For people going 5 miles an hour over the speed limit, that's way too strict for a marginal increase in risk.


I don't know.  If you go 5 miles an hour over, you could kill someone's grandma.

/Grandma is likely to be doing 20 MPH under...
 
