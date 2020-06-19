 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(AP News)   Civil rights groups call for 'pause' on Facebook ads   (apnews.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As it faces criticism for its policy of allowing politicians to post false information, including about voting, the company is launching an effortto boost U.S. voter turnout.

"Let's all try to get more people to vote.  Wait!  Not you!"
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family asks me why I whisper around the house. I told them I was afraid Mark Zuckerberg was spying on us. They laughed, I laughed, the laptop laughed, our cells phones laughed, Alexa laughed, Siri laughed...
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: My family asks me why I whisper around the house.

Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: Alexa laughed


Alexa randomly laughing compilation
Youtube p8phGxzUC_Y
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Facebook is a cancer on our society. Free yourself.
 
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark too, Fark too!
 
vatica40
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Racist ads dont turn non-racists racist. We just happen to have a system that caters to the majority, and it turns out the majority might be garbage. Which is more important? Values, or the system?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy..."

Facebook is not a platform for communication. Facebook is a data collection platform that monetizes, ranks, and curates commentary so that people are fed things that maximize Zuckerberg's profits.

Remove his and his site's immunity from lawsuits.

If we want to have platforms that are neutral, fine, but a platform like Facebook - or Twitter - that combs and curates posts with the intent of boosting certain comments over others is not a neutral platform enabling speech, it's a commercial enterprise that ranks speech based on monetary value and it should be held accountable when it benefits by promoting speech that causes harm.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2001: "Now watch this drive..."

2020:
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vatica40: Racist ads dont turn non-racists racist. We just happen to have a system that caters to the majority, and it turns out the majority might be garbage. Which is more important? Values, or the system?


What is with all these old accounts with numbers at the end of their names flogging a "b.. but" position tonight?
 
