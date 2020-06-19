 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(Washington Post)   A Black Lives Matter protester hit by a car in Oregon has identified the driver. To his face. At a city council meeting. Where he's the mayor   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people are okay with this. Recall that one reaction to Charlottesville was certain asshats proposing bills to make it legal to drive over protestors.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch the video. She gets zero sympathy points.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised Phoenix has a mayor. I remember it being nothing but mobile homes. A tiny speck between Medford and Ashville.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't see much there. I must've missed it.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No surprise. This is southern Oregon we're talking about here.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Watch the video. She gets zero sympathy points.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
have the mayor commit ritual suicide to save face and end the shame he brings on his family.  Of his own free will of course.  But if the mayor decides that his family and he shall just live with the shame for all eternity, burn the motherfarking city down.  Just raze the whole motherfarking thing.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gottagopee: CruiserTwelve: Watch the video. She gets zero sympathy points.

[Fark user image image 425x204]


The only thing stupider than your average cop is your average cop apologist.

We need to start requiring a four year degree and 18 months of a real police academy to weed out the dolts and bullies.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: have the mayor commit ritual suicide to save face and end the shame he brings on his family.  Of his own free will of course.  But if the mayor decides that his family and he shall just live with the shame for all eternity, burn the motherfarking city down.  Just raze the whole motherfarking thing.


Go home ambassador, you're drunk.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Watch the video. She gets zero sympathy points.


Heyo, copper. How much do you need to sympathize with someone before you decide that they're allowed protection under the law?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I didn't see much there. I must've missed it.


Uhh, yah, I agree -- not much to see there at all. I doubt she was even bruised.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Medford BLM Protest (Phoenix mayor incident @ 05:49): Medford, OR | June 1st, 2020
Youtube U8VwI7jPyBg

Video of incident
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/U8VwI7jP​yBg?start=347]
Video of incident


The Maids is so farked. That's for the advertisement!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, after watching more of this video, these kids are just a**holes. I understand protesting, and the cause, but starting a confrontation like that is just uncalled for.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah, Oregon.

Low key the most historically racist state in the union since its inception, and more vehemently dedicated to maintaining that glorious historical legacy with modern action than the most die-hard former Confederate state.

Good to see the old ways are being maintained and the reaction to Black Lives Matter has been precisely as expected in this uncertain and unstable world of ours, I guess.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those protesters were diving on the hood of the car, which was moving at about 2 MPH.  The mayor may or may not be jackass, but this is ridiculous.
 
Talamon Vantika
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So the guy jumps on the car and that's considered being hit by the car?  Good to note...
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So the kid holding the flower (grey t-shirt) can jump on the guys hood multiple times and its cool?

What was he supposed to do?  Just leave his car there and walk away?  Either there was more in the front end that was not caught on video (like, was Mr. Maid swearing at the kids or start antagonizing them first?)

Can someone point out what time in the video the car driver hit someone.  I've watched a couple of times and I guess I'm missing it.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh, from what I saw, nothing happened.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Talamon Vantika: So the guy jumps on the car and that's considered being hit by the car?  Good to note...


No, the lady in the red short got glanced by a mirror. More bumped, really, but hit by a car is technically accurate.
 
