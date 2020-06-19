 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(Bustle)   1. It won't. 2. It won't. 3. It won't. 4. It won't. 5. It won't. 6. It won't. 7. It won't. 8. Say yes to any opportunity that feeds your need for expansion. 9. It won't. 10. It won't. 11. It won't. 12. It won't   (bustle.com) divider line
29
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Scorpio's need for expansion may look like:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geminis can expect the unexpected

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't chain yourself to old ways of thinking or put yourself in a box. You can leave a mark on the world in lots of different ways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What have you been daydreaming of, Scorpio? This eclipse is bringing an opportunity to learn something new, travel to an exotic locale, or acquire a new skill. Say yes to any opportunity that feeds your need for expansion. "Higher minded activities will bring you joy," Stardust says. Whether it's booking a trip for next summer or spending the weekend inside reading, do something that excites your spirit.

I don't NEED to expand. It just seems like it's an unfortunate byproduct of my plentiful opportunities to feed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest need for expansion right now.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"This eclipse is hitting you right in the feelings department, Aries."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lebensraum heute!
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't read too much astrology, but that crap in the article is some of the worst.  I think I'll stick to fortune cookies.
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
mmmm
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am a Leo. Leos are skeptical and don't believe in astrological who-ha, but are vain, narcissistic and suckers for anything that is all about them, including made up tripe, The coming eclipse is bad for Leos because it may deprive us of lime light for several minutes, which can be fatal.
 
Alpine_Dino [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Geminis can expect the unexpected


If you're a Taurus, see your florist.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

potierrh: I think I'll stick to fortune cookies.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
it will effect me by making me stop what I'm doing to check it out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
whoops "affect"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least you can console yourself that you do not share a star sign with Trump if you are in eleven out of twelve houses and signs. Have you ever tried Indian or Chinese astrology? I hear there is also Arabic astrology but it has something to do with the length of your blade.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I'm going to be affected by an eclipse I can't even see? Great. That'll be something to not watch out for.

\apparently there's a lunar eclipse the night of the 4th that I'll see....
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: potierrh: I think I'll stick to fortune cookies.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 453x382]


The best fortune cookie I've ever gotten, (100% true), is "Once you become flexible, amazing new opportunities will present themselves."
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I should listen to my heart right now. I think I'm dead.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chris Rock - No Sex ft. Shadow
Youtube j9yBPcn8IqU
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mercury's in retrograde now, too.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valacirca
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Dr.Fey: potierrh: I think I'll stick to fortune cookies.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 453x382]

The best fortune cookie I've ever gotten, (100% true), is "Once you become flexible, amazing new opportunities will present themselves."


My best actually says "You are the greatest in the world", and yes, we were doing the "in bed" thing at the time.  I still have it saved at home somewhere.
 
treesloth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's Your Horoscope For Today
Youtube 26IOww0gO1w
 
blasterz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given that the moon is passing between the earth and sun so the side of the moon facing us is dark, isn't every solar eclipse a new moon solar eclipse?

Obviously not the other way around; there can be new moons without solar eclipses, but referring to a solar eclipse as a "new moon solar eclipse" as if it were something special seems kinda geared toward exciting the dumb. Like pretending a lunar eclipse on a full moon is something once-in-a-lifetime.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

treesloth: [pics.me.me image 200x202]


This may be the "in bed" exception
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Work is changing now, find comfort in your new role,"

I retired a couple months ago.

/my work isn't changing
//I have.
 
