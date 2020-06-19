 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(NBC Chicago)   Sunlight successfully sanitizes vehicle   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Automobile, small bottle of hand sanitizer, fire Thursday, Vehicle, Facebook post, similar incidents, summer heat, Vehicles  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't leave any kind of item that can focus sunlight on your dashboard. water bottles, hand sanitizer, glasses, etc...

Put them in the glove box or other storage areas where they won't rise above the ambient temperature.

Also, the alcohol in the sanitizer is going to evaporate at high temps, even out of direct sunlight. So, it will be pretty useless for sanitizing, and not great for the car plastic and upholstery.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bu bu but they assured me it was IN flammable!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Don't leave any kind of item that can focus sunlight on your dashboard. water bottles, hand sanitizer, glasses, etc...

Put them in the glove box or other storage areas where they won't rise above the ambient temperature.

Also, the alcohol in the sanitizer is going to evaporate at high temps, even out of direct sunlight. So, it will be pretty useless for sanitizing, and not great for the car plastic and upholstery.


If I'm understanding you correctly, you're saying we should hot box (drunk box?) a car using just hand sanitizer and sunlight.  Groovy!!!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macdaddy357: Bu bu but they assured me it was IN flammable!


*whistle*  Blatantly obvious lead-in for overused meme.  Five funny penalty, repeat second comment.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Person successfully defrauds insurance.

/shouldn't it just be "frauds"?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That one episode of Myth busters that "busted" lighters blowing up in a hot car always pissed me off.

They used Bic lighters.  I have had at least 4 of those cheapy translucent one blow up in cars over the years.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby should have gone with "sedan" in the headline, imo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as "satanize" or "sodomize"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How a clear bottle can start a fire

"Святой источник" выпустил зажигательную бутылку
Youtube gGk2rj_T5js
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: That one episode of Myth busters that "busted" lighters blowing up in a hot car always pissed me off.

They used Bic lighters.  I have had at least 4 of those cheapy translucent one blow up in cars over the years.


well that's why. don't buy crack lighters cheapskate.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The old windows made out of bottles had to be put on the side of the house where the sun doesn't shine.

/Apparently houses have those too.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Odd use of FAIL tag with a headline about success.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Joe USer: Don't leave any kind of item that can focus sunlight on your dashboard. water bottles, hand sanitizer, glasses, etc...

Put them in the glove box or other storage areas where they won't rise above the ambient temperature.

Also, the alcohol in the sanitizer is going to evaporate at high temps, even out of direct sunlight. So, it will be pretty useless for sanitizing, and not great for the car plastic and upholstery.

If I'm understanding you correctly, you're saying we should hot box (drunk box?) a car using just hand sanitizer and sunlight.  Groovy!!!


Sure, you'll need a few quarts of hand sanitizer and you have to sit in a 110 degree car for several hours. It will be a life changing, well... life ending experience.

Also, the alcohol may discolor the upholstery. And also, your bodily fluids may discolor the upholstery.

What I'm saying here is please think of your car's resale value.....Oh and don't kill yourself by doing this.
 
fark account name
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The autoignition point of pure ethanol - the temperature where it will spontaneously igniteis 689 degrees (Fahrenheit)," Munk said via email.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: That one episode of Myth busters that "busted" lighters blowing up in a hot car always pissed me off.

They used Bic lighters.  I have had at least 4 of those cheapy translucent one blow up in cars over the years.


I think you should have stopped trusting Mythbusters after the first 2 at the most, not 4.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: That one episode of Myth busters that "busted" lighters blowing up in a hot car always pissed me off.

They used Bic lighters.  I have had at least 4 of those cheapy translucent one blow up in cars over the years.


One time when I was walking through a swapmeet, I heard a "POP" from a vendor selling cheap lighters who had left them in the sun. And that's not even in the hotter environment of a car.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: macdaddy357: Bu bu but they assured me it was IN flammable!

*whistle*  Blatantly obvious lead-in for overused meme.  Five funny penalty, repeat second comment.


Inflammable means flammable is an overused meme!? What a country!
 
