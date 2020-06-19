 Skip to content
Learn more about Juneteenth.

(CNN)   AMC decides to get "political" after all   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Turns out people aren't literally dying to see the latest movies.  Who could have guessed?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My wife let them know our displeasure with that particular decision and was sure to let them know we were Stubs members.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Distribution companies probably were like okay, were not going to rent you prints of anything
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just going to rain on this parade and remind everyone that theaters shouldn't be open right now.

Fark AMC.   Dig in to your nest egg and subsidize your employees, and offer streaming movies online.

Yeah I went there.  I live there.

We all do.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I lost all respect for them after they created this steaming turdmobile:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Praise holy Mammon, protector of profits.  What a cad.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
MAGholes' heads to explode in 3...2...1...

That being said, the policy kinda doesn't make a difference because 1) There are practically no movies to watch, even with Mulan and Tenet releasing; and 2) How will people eat popcorn and drink soda without constantly removing their masks?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not going to a theater any time soon. But if I was considering it I would only consider it with theaters that required and enforced a mask policy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine wanting to be in a movie theater right now.
 
someonelse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They really shot themselves in the dick on this. But people still aren't going to flock to movie theaters, anymore than they are flocking to restaurants. Despite the vocal idiots, most people understand that we should be avoiding congregating in enclosed places when possible. Theaters need to radically re-think their business model if they want to survive. This ain't it.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Dig in to your nest egg and subsidize your employees, and offer streaming movies online.


What makes you think they even have a nest egg?  Most companies, just like people, have lots of debt and live paycheck to paycheck too.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Im going to guess state AG's gave them a call and told them how much it would cost them daily to ignore mask orders
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I love going to the movies. As an introvert I love the communal nature of reacting to the film collectively.  It gives me "people time" with limited interaction. However, I cannot fathom sitting in a theater right now, navigating the concessions, or using the restrooms. Every cough or sneeze would freak me the f out.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I'm not going to a theater any time soon. But if I was considering it I would only consider it with theaters that required and enforced a mask policy.


Only safe way to watch a movie right now is at a drive in. Either that or shove each person into an old school diving suit with self contained air supply.

Movie studios need to go to the PPV release model at home. Cut out the theaters.
 
someonelse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And actually, theaters are exactly the kind of nonessential business that should be fully subsidized so they can stay closed now, and still exist once we have a vaccine.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess they are throwing their Javelin in...
img.hmn.comView Full Size
 
fustanella
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally, a reason to hitch the horse to the buggy and get out the MoviePass.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How to get fake butter stains off your mask.
 
someonelse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OutBreak 1995
Youtube Wy-w1-g7OvY
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the chain would not require masks to avoid being "drawn into a political controversy."

How exactly are masks "political" ?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate how trying to protect yourself and more importantly others is now seen as a political statement.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm still not going. I don't trust people to keep their mask on in a dark theater. Are they going to have ushers checking people while the movie is playing? Are they going to sell concessions?
 
wee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How exactly are masks "political" ?


There are certain people who aren't very bright and who listen to right-wing "news" sources that have made something that can help shorten the pandemic into a political issue.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the chain would not require masks to avoid being "drawn into a political controversy."

How exactly are masks "political" ?


Acknowledging basic epidemiological science is a controversial stance right now, because the reality of the pandemic makes the political party in power look bad.

It makes a lot more sense when you realize that life and death aren't as important as maintaining the same shared worldview.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What, are they showing reruns of JFK and other such classics or something?

/American Movie Classics is awesome
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Turns out people aren't literally dying to see the latest movies.  Who could have guessed?


Do these people not have TVs?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just watch the movie theatre scene from "Outbreak" to cure you of any desire to sit in an enclosed airspace with dozens of other people for an hour or two.
 
tobcc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to rain on this parade and remind everyone that theaters shouldn't be open right now.

Fark AMC.   Dig in to your nest egg and subsidize your employees, and offer streaming movies online.

Yeah I went there.  I live there.

We all do.


They are in debt to the tune of $2B.   As of last week, the corporate office had furloughed all of its employees.  The only reason they are still around is a Chinese company (with Gov't backing) thru them a life line a couple of years ago.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fustanella: Finally, a reason to hitch the horse to the buggy and get out the MoviePass.


Leelu dallas movie pass?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I hate how trying to protect yourself and more importantly others is now seen as a political statement.


We've been heading this way for a while. Republicans have refused to publicly believe in science for years as a political statement. If they could change, they wouldn't still be Republicans, so there was no way they'd support measures to slow the spread of disease.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was a quick turnaround, gave me whiplash.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I lost all respect for them after they created this steaming turdmobile:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x512]


Yeah, they really had some issues.

cdn.carbuzz.comView Full Size
\
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when they find out that people are still not coming to the theaters are they going to ban masks completely?
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'm just going to rain on this parade and remind everyone that theaters shouldn't be open right now.

Fark AMC.   Dig in to your nest egg and subsidize your employees, and offer streaming movies online.

Yeah I went there.  I live there.

We all do.


AMC's "nest egg" is worth a negative $4.9 billion dollars.

https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/​2​020/04/amc-bankruptcy-reports
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never understood how "following the science" was "political"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: MAGholes' heads to explode in 3...2...1...

That being said, the policy kinda doesn't make a difference because 1) There are practically no movies to watch, even with Mulan and Tenet releasing; and 2) How will people eat popcorn and drink soda without constantly removing their masks?


Most people will remove their masks the moment they sit down, even if they don't have food or drinks, or at least once the lights go down.  AMC knows this, hence their initial stance-they didn't want every showing to erupt in a big argument between somebody wearing a mask and somebody not wearing one, nor did they want their employees to have to break such up and/or call the cops.  But, since they caved, every showing will erupt in a big argument between somebody wearing a mask and somebody not wearing one, and either their employees will have to break such up and/or call the cops.  Expect a police shooting soon inside a theater for this reason.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the chain would not require masks to avoid being "drawn into a political controversy."

How exactly are masks "political" ?


A bunch of crazy people think you're a republican plague rat if you don't have one on and engage in activities like walking by someone or drinking in a bar.  We've basically abandoned all sense or reason.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I misread the article at first and thought they were having special showing of Mask or something.

/probably would be better of reshowing The Mask instead
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I hate how trying to protect yourself and more importantly others is now seen as a political statement.


Protecting others is obviously socialism. Can't allow that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Out of all the things that medical experts could have asked people to do if the Coronavirus was really dangerous, wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others is so simple. Yet people can't even handle these guidelines.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Butterflew: I'm still not going. I don't trust people to keep their mask on in a dark theater. Are they going to have ushers checking people while the movie is playing? Are they going to sell concessions?


This.

They resent being told to wear masks. They will complain bitterly the entire time they are wearing the mask, and as soon as they think they are not being watched they will childishly rip those masks off while gasping as though they've just surfaced from a deep dive.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

someonelse: And actually, theaters are exactly the kind of nonessential business that should be fully subsidized so they can stay closed now, and still exist once we have a vaccine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: abhorrent1: the chain would not require masks to avoid being "drawn into a political controversy."

How exactly are masks "political" ?

A bunch of crazy people think you're a republican plague rat if you don't have one on and engage in activities like walking by someone or drinking in a bar.  We've basically abandoned all sense or reason.


1/10. Posting from the plague-rat's perspective.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jgok: Butterflew: I'm still not going. I don't trust people to keep their mask on in a dark theater. Are they going to have ushers checking people while the movie is playing? Are they going to sell concessions?

This.

They resent being told to wear masks. They will complain bitterly the entire time they are wearing the mask, and as soon as they think they are not being watched they will childishly rip those masks off while gasping as though they've just surfaced from a deep dive.


They don't have the same experience you do. The smell of bullshiat gets pretty thick in their masks when they've been talking for a while.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: Out of all the things that medical experts could have asked people to do if the Coronavirus was really dangerous, wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others is so simple. Yet people can't even handle these guidelines.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: abhorrent1: the chain would not require masks to avoid being "drawn into a political controversy."

How exactly are masks "political" ?

A bunch of crazy people think you're a republican plague rat if you don't have one on and engage in activities like walking by someone or drinking in a bar.  We've basically abandoned all sense or reason.



IT'S A FU*KING PANDEMIC
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wee: abhorrent1: How exactly are masks "political" ?

There are certain people who aren't very bright and who listen to right-wing "news" sources that have made something that can help shorten the pandemic into a political issue.


A lot of the people I see not wearing masks don't look like they vote right wing.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: abhorrent1: the chain would not require masks to avoid being "drawn into a political controversy."

How exactly are masks "political" ?

A bunch of crazy people think you're a republican plague rat if you don't have one on and engage in activities like walking by someone or drinking in a bar.  We've basically abandoned all sense or reason.


I wonder why they would think that.
 
wee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: A bunch of crazy people think you're a republican plague rat if you don't have one on and engage in activities like walking by someone or drinking in a bar.  We've basically abandoned all sense or reason.


You'll probably get a couple bites with that.
 
