 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Learn more about Juneteenth.

(CBC)   Foreign country most active in online right-wing extremism is... Canada?   (cbc.ca) divider line
19
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 2:35 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We must secure the existence of professional hockey and a future for Tim Hortons.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maple Syrup alone moves the wheels of history.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i'm gonna go way out on a limb and guess it's mostly cops.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How are they dealing with the indigenous people in Canada? The First Nations?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, sometimes they really do earn the title of "America Jr."
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alberta is lousy with those assholes. They tend to be the most self-centered, selfish people I have ever met. Of course none of them are volunteering to give up their government funded socialist healthcare though.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least they'll say "sorry" when they load your family into cattle cars for relocation in the north.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Well, sometimes they really do earn the title of "America Jr."


There's nothing junior about Canada's history of slavary, any more than the UK's or lots of other countries.  They just have been far less open about discussing it, sort of like the Japanese with their rape camps.

Canadian society has kind of just pretended that they didn't have a horrific slavery program.

Many Canadians are unaware how bad it was, many don't realize how prevalent racism is still there today, and many have no idea how many right-wingers they have, because it's just not discussed openly.

'Systemic silence': Canada's ignored history of slavery

The history of Canadian slavery goes back 400 years, except we're blind to it

Slavery is Canada's best-kept secret

"If we are looking at one of the legacies of slavery in Canada, it made white people white and black people black. And in doing so, it created black inferiority, black subjugation, white supremacy and white hegemony that we are still living with to this day."

etc...
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Cyberluddite: Well, sometimes they really do earn the title of "America Jr."

There's nothing junior about Canada's history of slavary, any more than the UK's or lots of other countries.  They just have been far less open about discussing it, sort of like the Japanese with their rape camps.

Canadian society has kind of just pretended that they didn't have a horrific slavery program.

Many Canadians are unaware how bad it was, many don't realize how prevalent racism is still there today, and many have no idea how many right-wingers they have, because it's just not discussed openly.

'Systemic silence': Canada's ignored history of slavery

The history of Canadian slavery goes back 400 years, except we're blind to it

Slavery is Canada's best-kept secret

"If we are looking at one of the legacies of slavery in Canada, it made white people white and black people black. And in doing so, it created black inferiority, black subjugation, white supremacy and white hegemony that we are still living with to this day."

etc...


I like how they call anyone who is not lily white a "visible minority".
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is news?
Canada is American racist but with British discretion.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The vast majority of rightwing extremism in Canada is confined to Klanberta. It's Canada's Red State and the only place in Canada that loves Trump more than their own country.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Maple Syrup alone moves the wheels of history.


Once those boys get the syrup up in 'em, they get a little antsy in the pantsy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: We must secure the existence of professional hockey and a future for Tim Hortons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: How are they dealing with the indigenous people in Canada? The First Nations?


I mean the short answer is "Not well, but less shiattily than before if that's any small consolation".
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: How are they dealing with the indigenous people in Canada? The First Nations?


The same as usual. Ignoring them mostly with a little beating and killing thrown in for variety.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Frank N Stein: We must secure the existence of professional hockey and a future for Tim Hortons.

[Fark user image 350x387]


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


He's not Canadian, but he's a well-known Canada sympathizer.
 
frieque
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmmm, let me check my Facebook feed.... yep, checks out.


As someone who grew up on a farm in rural western Canada, I have to begrudgingly admit that the prairie provinces at least have a vocal minority who would easily fit in at your average Trump rally.
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theflatline: I like how they call anyone who is not lily white a "visible minority".


Seems to be a specifically Canadian term.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visible​_​minority
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr.Fey: Cyberluddite: Well, sometimes they really do earn the title of "America Jr."

There's nothing junior about Canada's history of slavary, any more than the UK's or lots of other countries.  They just have been far less open about discussing it, sort of like the Japanese with their rape camps.

Canadian society has kind of just pretended that they didn't have a horrific slavery program.

Many Canadians are unaware how bad it was, many don't realize how prevalent racism is still there today, and many have no idea how many right-wingers they have, because it's just not discussed openly.

'Systemic silence': Canada's ignored history of slavery

The history of Canadian slavery goes back 400 years, except we're blind to it

Slavery is Canada's best-kept secret

"If we are looking at one of the legacies of slavery in Canada, it made white people white and black people black. And in doing so, it created black inferiority, black subjugation, white supremacy and white hegemony that we are still living with to this day."

etc...


The biggest secret about slavery in Canada is that it was widely practiced by the First Nations especially on the west coast.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.