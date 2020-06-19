 Skip to content
Learn more about Juneteenth.

(CNBC)   Ford: about that Bronco introduction on OJ Simpson's birthday, we're going to punt it to July 13. Per Wikipedia, that's Cheech Marin's birthday, so we cool?   (cnbc.com) divider line
    O. J. Simpson murder case, Ford Motor, Nicole Brown Simpson, Al Cowlings  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fuelcurve.comView Full Size

Only if they make it look like this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ford is now pandering to the Cheech & Chong crowd?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aw, I was hoping they wouldn't move it and just play dumb about it being tied to OJ in anyway.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why is there a new bronco? Do they not have enough mediocre SUVs on the market?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh come on, Ford. Do it. And then roast the hell out of him when you do it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Maybe OJ's birthday is a coincidence that lands on a Monday or Friday of the business week."
[glances at calendar]
"Oh, it's a Wednesday. Weird."

So, someone at Ford did this intentionally and hoped they'd get sufficiently pregnant with the date to not be able to move it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meep meep meep meep meep
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Why is there a new bronco? Do they not have enough mediocre SUVs on the market?


Trying to steal some of that sweet Wrangler market.

It's a body on frame vehicle that should have some good off-road/mall parking lot specs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Publicity scheme: at least one Farker didn't know about The New Ford Bronco!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Publicity scheme: at least one Farker didn't know about The New Ford Bronco!


I bet a lot more had no idea when OJ's birthday was.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hell yeah we cool.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, at least that's more tasteful than Volkswagen's awful April 20th debut of the Incinerator.

/Surprising that a car company literally created by Hitler is still around.
 
