Happy Juneteenth!

(NBC News)   Senators introduce bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday. With picture of what two black Senators might look like   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Emancipation Proclamation, American Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, Slavery in the United States, Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, United States, Texas, Abolitionism  
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd be fine making Juneteenth a national holiday and eliminate Columbus Day. Seems like the best compromise (that some people need to apparently have in order to not freak out about adding MORE automatic vacation days to the fed government).
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those are Puerto Ricans !!

/Smell my finger
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another holiday? Are we the French or something?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They appear to be frowning on shenanigans.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
nickadamsweb.comView Full Size
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dunno if you got the AP style update, Subby, but "Black" is supposed to be capitalized now when referring to people of African heritage/descent.
 
vonzales
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do it
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: They appear to be frowning on shenanigans.


*shakes tiny fist*

/that's what I get for going for the image
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

orezona: I'd be fine making Juneteenth a national holiday and eliminate Columbus Day. Seems like the best compromise (that some people need to apparently have in order to not freak out about adding MORE automatic vacation days to the fed government).


The corporate solution of flexible holidays and chill out days and your birthday off and ten Federal Holidays and Black Friday seems like it should be extended to every worker.

One change, where I work is the only place I have ever worked where you have to spend a flex or earned PTO for Christmas Eve, despite all the generous PTO that one chaps my ass. Don't do that.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They coulda done it a couple weeks ago so I'd have today off!
 
cookiefleck [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orezona: I'd be fine making Juneteenth a national holiday and eliminate Columbus Day. Seems like the best compromise (that some people need to apparently have in order to not freak out about adding MORE automatic vacation days to the fed government).


Or, you know, we could maybe fix stuff that actually helps the black community like holding cops accountable and not gerrymandering and actually addressing the racial income gap, but yes, empty platitudes about holidays and statues will make this all better.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Another holiday? Are we the French or something?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Please eliminate three..."
 
The Bestest
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: They appear to be frowning on shenanigans.


They sit next to each other on the Judiciary Cmte., and given what's had to go through that committee these 3+ years, they haven't exactly had much to smile at.
 
Mouren
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good. Remove Columbus day if people are complaining there's too many.
 
camarugala
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What, ever. Just get then to buy hallmark cards and STFU.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
..also, I'd much rather have Election Day be a federal holiday
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It would be hilarious to get Trump to sign this.  I think MediocreMitch wouldn't let it get to the floor.
 
HexMadroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cookiefleck: orezona: I'd be fine making Juneteenth a national holiday and eliminate Columbus Day. Seems like the best compromise (that some people need to apparently have in order to not freak out about adding MORE automatic vacation days to the fed government).

Or, you know, we could maybe fix stuff that actually helps the black community like holding cops accountable and not gerrymandering and actually addressing the racial income gap, but yes, empty platitudes about holidays and statues will make this all better.


Exactly. This will tick a box with some, and then they will say, "fixed! Now, stop bothering me."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"LOL NO."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orezona: I'd be fine making Juneteenth a national holiday and eliminate Columbus Day. Seems like the best compromise (that some people need to apparently have in order to not freak out about adding MORE automatic vacation days to the fed government).


Fark that noise.

Keep Columbus Day, add Juneteenth.

Once we do that, there's a few more holidays I would like to add.

Once we hit about 24 days worth of holidays, we should be set.

Half tempted to run for President on that platform, with a promise to resign once the days have been added.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: orezona: I'd be fine making Juneteenth a national holiday and eliminate Columbus Day. Seems like the best compromise (that some people need to apparently have in order to not freak out about adding MORE automatic vacation days to the fed government).

Fark that noise.

Keep Columbus Day, add Juneteenth.

Once we do that, there's a few more holidays I would like to add.

Once we hit about 24 days worth of holidays, we should be set.

Half tempted to run for President on that platform, with a promise to resign once the days have been added.


You'd have to fight for a constitutional amendment because they'd just kill it after you leave.  I'd give you 3.50 to start your campaign, however.
 
