Happy Juneteenth!

(Ars Technica)   Royalty have been getting it on with their own kin for longer than we ever suspected   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    Neolithic, inner chamber of Newgrange passage tomb, Newgrange, Br na Binne, winter solstice, ancient DNA analysis, Megalith, Ireland  
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not all royalty; some sleep with other people's children and not their own.

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prior to the advent of Democracy, cousins married cousins to keep the land and wealth inside the family.

Not marrying your cousin was a radical idea at the time.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughing at you subby:

God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was his sister hot?
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish Dating Show - SNL
Youtube 1_glHa8F7fA
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Prior to the advent of Democracy, cousins married cousins to keep the land and wealth inside the family.

Not marrying your cousin was a radical idea at the time.


It's legal to marry your first cousin in over half the states in America.  Because it's not really a big deal.  4th cousins actually have healthier children than complete strangers.

Most taboos about consanguinity are based on the ick factor, not on any real science.

/just saying
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Not all royalty; some sleep with other people's children and not their own.

[cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com image 850x446]


Everybody sleeps with other people's children.

/almost everybody
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My father used to say that not playing to win is like sleeping with your sister. Sure she's a great piece of tail, with a blouse full of goodies, but... it's just illegal. Then you get into that whole inbred thing. Kids with no teeth who do nothing but play the banjo... eat apple sauce through a straw... pork farm animals" Abraham Lincoln
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The magical solar manipulations in this myth already had scholars questioning how long an oral tradition could survive.. "

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother and father both grew up a few miles from Dowth passage grave (Drogheda and Bettystown, Co. Meath, respectively), so getting a kick out of this thread.

No, they weren't related, you sick farks.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland had God-Kings.

I have officially learned something today.

That might explain Mad Sweeny on American Gods.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the story, an ancient king, who hailed from a tribe of gods, had slept with his sister on the winter solstice as part of a magic ritual to restart the Sun's daily cycle and save the world from endless night.

Dude should be commended for coming up with that story just to sleep with his hot sister.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you all dear friends FOR COMING TO MY BIRTHDAY
Youtube _XkzeDecjkg
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna actually be serious here.

I'm skeptical that the myth could have survived that long, mainly because there was a huge demographic change between the time of Newgrange and the 11th century. The farmers who built it got partly replaced (and culturally mostly replaced) by the wave of steppe pastoralist-descended people who invaded the British isles a couple of thousand years later.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Sigh*

And this is different from the ancient Pharaohs of Egypt, brothers and sisters marrying how?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: "My father used to say that not playing to win is like sleeping with your sister. Sure she's a great piece of tail, with a blouse full of goodies, but... it's just illegal. Then you get into that whole inbred thing. Kids with no teeth who do nothing but play the banjo... eat apple sauce through a straw... pork farm animals" Abraham Lincoln


That was rather brave of him.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royalty have probably been more genetically diverse than randos for most of history, things like this being exceptions (and the Hapsburgs being a product of a closed system finally being overloaded).  Nobility, and especially royalty, often married rather far afield to secure alliances; going balls-deep in the other king's daughter being the traditional form a signature has taken.  In contrast, most people throughout history have traditionally lived very close to home.  Up until the Industrial Revolution, marrying someone more than 20 miles from your home village was almost unheard of - and more than 10 miles was really rare.  Wars, merchants, and the occasional wandering insomniac are probably all that kept us mixing things up enough not to speciate.  Practically any non-Mormon has more gentetic diversity than their ancestors even seven or eight generations back.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stochastic Cow: I'm gonna actually be serious here.

I'm skeptical that the myth could have survived that long, mainly because there was a huge demographic change between the time of Newgrange and the 11th century. The farmers who built it got partly replaced (and culturally mostly replaced) by the wave of steppe pastoralist-descended people who invaded the British isles a couple of thousand years later.


Pastoralist-descended person "Got any interesting stories about this hill?"
Local "Yes"
Pastoralist-descended person "... Well?"
Local :"Well I'm not telling you"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: *Sigh*

And this is different from the ancient Pharaohs of Egypt, brothers and sisters marrying how?


It's not different.They even say that in article. You have to click on that arsetechnica thingy
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phalamir: Royalty have probably been more genetically diverse than randos for most of history, things like this being exceptions (and the Hapsburgs being a product of a closed system finally being overloaded).  Nobility, and especially royalty, often married rather far afield to secure alliances; going balls-deep in the other king's daughter being the traditional form a signature has taken.  In contrast, most people throughout history have traditionally lived very close to home.  Up until the Industrial Revolution, marrying someone more than 20 miles from your home village was almost unheard of - and more than 10 miles was really rare.  Wars, merchants, and the occasional wandering insomniac are probably all that kept us mixing things up enough not to speciate.  Practically any non-Mormon has more gentetic diversity than their ancestors even seven or eight generations back.


Otherwise no 23 and me. Those statistics are collated by region. People stayed put mostly, if the had to flee, they didn't flee far. Sedentary since the last ice age .
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
. About a quarter of the man's genome consisted of very long stretches of homozygous DNA: DNA where both copies of the genes were the same, instead of the mix-and-match pairs most people inherit from their parents. That strongly suggests that his parents were first-degree relatives-probably brother and sister.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok... Now I'm going to be serious here...


Trinity College Dublin geneticist Ros Ó Maoldúin

How would that be pronounced in English?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Ok... Now I'm going to be serious here...


Trinity College Dublin geneticist Ros Ó Maoldúin

How would that be pronounced in English?


First guess: Rose O'Muldoon
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: RonRon893: Ok... Now I'm going to be serious here...


Trinity College Dublin geneticist Ros Ó Maoldúin

How would that be pronounced in English?

First guess: Rose O'Muldoon


Sound it out: Rose-ee Oh-Don-ull
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you never suspected this, then you have definitely never played Crusader Kings II.
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: According to the story, an ancient king, who hailed from a tribe of gods, had slept with his sister on the winter solstice as part of a magic ritual to restart the Sun's daily cycle and save the world from endless night.

Dude should be commended for coming up with that story just to sleep with his hot sister.


And how about Lot concocting the "end of all mankind" story just so he could rape his daughter in a cave and brag about it in the Bible?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: According to the story, an ancient king, who hailed from a tribe of gods, had slept with his sister on the winter solstice as part of a magic ritual to restart the Sun's daily cycle and save the world from endless night.

Dude should be commended for coming up with that story just to sleep with his hot sister.

And how about Lot concocting the "end of all mankind" story just so he could rape his daughter in a cave and brag about it in the Bible?


Uh, you better re-read that. The girls did the raping.
 
