Happy Juneteenth!

(Daily Star)   Protip: If your family member is on a ventilator, don't unplug it in order to use the outlet for something else (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
30
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ventilators, which are used in the most severe Covid-19 cases, mechanically pump air into the lungs of someone who can't breathe unassisted.
They typically need electricity to function, although some can use battery power.

Yeah, batteries still provide electricity, genius.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phone's not going to charge itself.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Choices were made.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This strikes me as something that would have been done on an 80s or 90s sitcom.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While tragic, this is still funny.

I'm a terrible person, but I'll have to live with myself.
 
usahole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And then the family verbally abused the medical staff. Asshole-ism is international.
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I lost that bet with myself.
I bet it was unplugged so someone could charge their phone or other gadget.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You gotta keep em ventilated!
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lol whoops
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PadreMontoya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If that is the family this guy had to go home to, I say he might have gotten off easy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flincher: Lol whoops


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ventilator Lives Matter
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Ventilators, which are used in the most severe Covid-19 cases, mechanically pump air into the lungs of someone who can't breathe unassisted.
They typically need electricity to function, although some can use battery power.

Yeah, batteries still provide electricity, genius.


Which I'm guessing the family figured the machine was running, therefore they must've unplugged something not needed. The hospital should've gotten the beep warning to alert it has no power.  Everyone knows machines beeping is how to keep patients alive.  I saw that on a medical show, much have the machine that goes beep.  IIRC, it was a British show.  The also had a segment on how to identify a dead parrot.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is a consultant. Among the companies he consults for is his wife's office. One day, everything crashed. He came in... to look at the bright orange outlet in the middle of the room, labeled, with large letters, "do not plug anything into this outlet but a computer". Some idiot (who got rightfully reamed by the boss, and threatened with "escort out the door if they ever did that again) had plugged a microwave into it.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was told it was the janitor who killed the patient when he plugged in his floor polisher in place of the respirator.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/pol​i​shed-off/
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Y'all realize The Daily Star is a tabloid and no better than, say, The National Enquirer...

...then again outrage gets clicks.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do I have to do everything in this house?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gonna call BS on this article. Ventilators have alarms that go off if they're ever unplugged and forced to operate on battery power. Really loud alarms. That require a nurse to manually disable.

Then again it's India. Maybe their ventilators don't have alarms, but that seems like a pretty major design flaw, if so.
 
Alpine_Dino [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just a Pisces who took their horoscope to heart.

Kentucky fried movie Astrological report
Youtube -ZTep-Q2nzw
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, India.
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrobruce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
there's old story of a hospital with patients that would mysteriously die during the night... tracked down to janitor who would unplug something to plug in floor buffer at night, and plug stuff back in when he was done.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Gonna call BS on this article. Ventilators have alarms that go off if they're ever unplugged and forced to operate on battery power. Really loud alarms. That require a nurse to manually disable.

Then again it's India. Maybe their ventilators don't have alarms, but that seems like a pretty major design flaw, if so.


It's a matter of perspective. Sure, here it might be the ventilator power failure alarm, but there it may be the 'this room now has air conditioning' alert - come on in and enjoy.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it's an Apple ventilator good luck finding the right cord for it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

usahole: And then the family verbally abused the medical staff. Asshole-ism is international.


The sun is a heavily conservative newspaper tabloid (no seriously it's a tabloid)  that happens to run a lot of unsubstantiated stories of how stupid brown people are.

Surprisingly it's a Rupert Murdoch subsidiary.  Weird.

I would trust this story as I would trust any other rupert Murdoch story.

I mean it's kinda funny and silly, but I doubt it happened.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lack of warmth: Mikey1969: Ventilators, which are used in the most severe Covid-19 cases, mechanically pump air into the lungs of someone who can't breathe unassisted.
They typically need electricity to function, although some can use battery power.

Yeah, batteries still provide electricity, genius.

Which I'm guessing the family figured the machine was running, therefore they must've unplugged something not needed. The hospital should've gotten the beep warning to alert it has no power.  Everyone knows machines beeping is how to keep patients alive.  I saw that on a medical show, much have the machine that goes beep.  IIRC, it was a British show.  The also had a segment on how to identify a dead parrot.


They really need to mark hospital outlets better also. You have regular ones, orange ones, and sometimes red ones. White ones are normal, one of the other colors is a line protected circuit and should only have medical equipment and hospital computers plugged into it, and the other signify the ones that are actually on the generator/backup power, and not only should only have medical equipment, but it's even more restricted so that it is life saving only, in order to make the backup power last longer. They really need to label these, and possible, lock them down somehow that is still easily accessible by the staff in an emergency, so they don't spend a lot of time farking around with a stuck cover or lock.

An A/C unit definitely would only have been allowed on the white "normal" outlets. But you're probably right. They saw the machine continue to run, and figured that it was all good.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
