Learn more about Juneteenth.

(Daily Dot)   Everyday Kyle sets a new low   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Race, Adolescence, Racial profiling, Boy, teen girls, white man, De tribus puellis, golf cart  
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then he said "You Don't Deserve To Be Here".

And that's when I broke his nose your honor.

Case dismissed.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems nice
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Systemic ...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services analyst Lee Jeffers

He's clearly just angling for a promotion here.  Or trying to impress his boss with a little unpaid overtime.  It happens.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
bUt WhAt HapPeNeD bEfOrE tHE fiLMiNg StArTeD
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know some people like to call them 'white trash' but I've always thought of them as 'Caucasian garbage.'
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MessyDwarf: I know some people like to call them 'white trash' but I've always thought of them as 'Caucasian garbage.'


Cauc-womble?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I want to say "that's a firin'" but he's a CIS employee in the Trump administration, where that sorta behaviour makes you prime cabinet material, so he'll probably get promoted to head of ICE.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another classic example of taking your work home with you.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I liked tenacious d better than Kyle's solo stuff. This is a little out there for my taste.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love how confident the guy looks when he hears them calling for grandpa, and then the demeanor change when grandpa is two heads taller than him and big.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yeah, this guy. Anybody else think it was just a little weird for him to randomly start ranting about "age of consent"? Like a pedophile grooming a possible target.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i expected cartman.
everyday, kyle sets a new low...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On behalf of old white men everywhere, I'd like to apologize for his actions. Because he sure as hell won't.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Then he said "You Don't Deserve To Be Here".

And that's when I broke his nose your honor.

Case dismissed.


I would also accept 'kicked him the balls' except, sadly, he clearly has none.

When you are an adult bully but you have to pick on kids? Yeah, lacking in the testicular department.
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Ah yeah, this guy. Anybody else think it was just a little weird for him to randomly start ranting about "age of consent"? Like a pedophile grooming a possible target.


I think he was bringing that up to try and imply they could technically be considered adults in some places (which A) is still creepy as fark, and B) makes no goddamn difference if it doesn't in the state he's currently in) so he could justify his racist rant, because somewhere, they're "adults," so it's okay.

But I won't even remotely rule out the possibility that he has a folder on his computer labeled "Work stuff CLASSIFIED DO NOT OPEN!!!!"
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deadly Human Trebuchet
Youtube mo_oigyFlTA
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You gotta be nice to the neighborhood kids man and let them pet your dog too.
 
karl2025
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can we stop turning names into insults? Can't these racist assholes just be "those racist assholes"?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The master race strikes again.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sure are a lot of pudgy white people needing to feel powerful by picking on 'weaker' targets these days.....
 
China White Tea
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guy looks like he's a stiff breeze away from a snapped femur, I'm amazed that torso can be hauled around on those twigs.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Racially insecure bigots sure are frightened lately.


Good.  They should be.
 
