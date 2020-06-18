 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(UPI) Florida Keys plans killer insect attack on disease-carrying mosquitoes. What could possibly go wrong, nothing like a hoard of mutant disease-carrying killer mosquitoes or anything (upi.com)
    Mosquito, Aedes aegypti, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Florida Keys, British company Oxitec, Dengue fever, release of mosquitoes, environmental groups  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I, for one, welcome our new mutant insect overlords.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like these people don't even watch the SyFy channel
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. The Keys are a fantastic place to carry out large lab experiments. It's like Florida and a small banana republic had a baby together, and then a mad scientist said, "What if..." I went to Key West the summer before hurricane Irma. KW has a local law making it illegal to kill birds (any bird) anywhere on the island. The chickens were running around everywhere and shiatting on things.

Then the storm surge came and washed a good number of those chickens out to sea and Nature made a boatload of McNuggets out of them. I think there's a push to make an exception about chickens in the local law.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FEED ME SEYMOUR
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

There are hundreds of other mosquito species that can fill what little ecological niche the few mosquitoes that carry human disease fill.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like what they have been doing with Screwwowms in Central America for decades.
It works.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/a​r​chive/2020/05/flesh-eating-worms-disea​se-containment-america-panama/611026/
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I remember, the Florida Keys has been doing this since Zika.  I think everyone else balked at it, and the Keys just did not give a fark about any possible repercussions.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the mosquito society perspective, this is the unresolved infertility pandemic backstory in The Handmaid's Tale.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I saw Rampage.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masters of Horror: The Screwfly Solution Trailer Remastered HD
Youtube 8U0LydpeVfI
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After we fix covid, can we put all our energies into wiping out mosquitoes and wasps once and for all?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could go wrong??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mashaka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: After we fix covid, can we put all our energies into wiping out mosquitoes and wasps once and for all?


Now I'm all for racial equality, but wiping out the wasps seems a wee bit overkill.
 
acad1228
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many steps away from the gorillas freezing in the winter are we at this point?
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mashaka: lolmao500: After we fix covid, can we put all our energies into wiping out mosquitoes and wasps once and for all?

Now I'm all for racial equality, but wiping out the wasps seems a wee bit overkill.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a subpar ham
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

uncleacid: What could go wrong??

[Fark user image 355x400]


the mosquitoes adapt and continue to breed, but none of this scifi bullshiat is going to come to pass by genetically engineering sterility.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bolivian Tree Lizard cleanup plan
Youtube P9yruQM1ggc
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wouldn't killing these mosquitoes help native non-disease carrying skeeters from competition? Jeeze, we're not attacking the whole class of insects, just a imported addition.
 
