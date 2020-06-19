 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Louisville PD fires one of three officers involved and Breonna Taylor's murder, other charges still pending. This is going to make the Bowling Green Massacre pale in comparison   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Katolu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hankison has also been accused of sexually assaulting two women

Wait.. WHAT?!?!?!?!?!?!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"You got caught. We're gonna have to let you go. Here's your massive severance package."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"No-knock warrant" = "Court ordered home invasion"

Courts should never allow such a thing.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "No-knock warrant" = "Court ordered home invasion"

Courts should never allow such a thing.


But if the police knock, the criminals might flush the whole marijuana!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Oh, alrigh , if I really have to."

Louisville PD gets out of bed, moves grumpily past parents, arms loose and sighing.
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "No-knock warrant" = "Court ordered home invasion"

Courts should never allow such a thing.


No knock warrants should only be issued when there is an immediate threat to life. For example, a kidnapping situation where there is a risk the guy will try and kill the victim if the police announce themselves.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dywed88: WastrelWay: "No-knock warrant" = "Court ordered home invasion"

Courts should never allow such a thing.

No knock warrants should only be issued when there is an immediate threat to life. For example, a kidnapping situation where there is a risk the guy will try and kill the victim if the police announce themselves.


And even THEN, there should be an extra step of due diligence to ensure you have the right address.

Some friends of mine had their door smashed in at 3am once. They lived in Texas. They could have easily believed someone was breaking in, they could have been armed, and killed by the police for defending their own home. But they're white and still alive. And yes, the police had the wrong address.

My friends had to sue the city to get their door fixed.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: "No-knock warrant" = "Court ordered home invasion"

Courts should never allow such a thing.


White Supremacy is not just limited to the pigs.
 
