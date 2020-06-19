 Skip to content
(Twitter)   How hot is it in Phoenix? People protesting are having their shoes melt   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Arizona trifecta complete!
 
sleep lack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

/obligatory
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleep lack: [i.redd.it image 454x777]
/obligatory


/shakes tiny fist
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And that is why the virus doesn't stand a chance in a place as hot as Phoenix.

Checks notes....

Nevermind.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if, or perhaps when, it becomes too hot to remain habitable?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Clark, roll down the windows
 
manunkind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Buddy Wakefield performs "Arizona Summers"
Youtube lpj6rt47JXw
Seems an appropriate time to link this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


surely I'll be the first....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So I'm what inferring here is that the sun should replace the police department?
 
darcsun [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I walked two nights to protest here in downtown Phoenix. Each time, it was about 5 miles over 3-4 hours of walking. The coolest night was only 106.

I really look down on people who think civic duty is only worth it if it's easy.
 
