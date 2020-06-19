 Skip to content
 
Happy Juneteenth!

(NBC Philadelphia)   That six feet college socially distant rule will be broken the first time someone says I got some beer in my dorm   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
14
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It will be broken the first time a class let's out and another class tries to get in the room. Also, the hallways.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend works in the administration for a major university in the US.  All the students, professors, and TA's are saying "please don't make me go back, I don't want corona".  It seems the only people who want students back in dorms and classrooms are the administrators who don't work with students and parents.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Dead U!
 
atedogonce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so do you have beer in your dorm or not?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: A friend works in the administration for a major university in the US.  All the students, professors, and TA's are saying "please don't make me go back, I don't want corona".  It seems the only people who want students back in dorms and classrooms are the administrators who don't work with students and parents.


That sounds about right. The first unwritten rule of my college's administration was always

"We have your money already, FARK YOU"
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 582x428]


As soon as I get the third Lindy down I'm going for a second degree.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: A friend works in the administration for a major university in the US.  All the students, professors, and TA's are saying "please don't make me go back, I don't want corona".  It seems the only people who want students back in dorms and classrooms are the administrators who don't work with students and parents.


I heard one person say their school blames parents. Parents want face to face classes.

I'm sure some parents do, and as often happens with the assholes, they're probably the loudest. But they're a minority.

/fall 2020 is going to be a disaster at lots of colleges.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And?

The death rate for under 45 is like 0.5%

They were raised by a society that voted for Trump, you think they care about you, or thier grandparents who tell them to eat less avacado toast and who think tuition still costs 5 bees a year?

Go have your beers, kids.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And share my beer with these dweebs?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For a lot of kids from shiatty home situations, "going away to college" is the light at the end of the tunnel that keeps them going through high school.  Get away from mom and dad, live a little, be closer to living as the person you really are.  The obvious example is LGBTQ kids who have homo- or transphobic parents, but there are others.  My girlfriend got away from her abusive, fundamentalist Christian parents during her college years.  I got away from my abusive dad.

Coronavirus has taken that away from lots of kids.  I feel really bad for them.  I don't know what I would have done at 18 had I not been able to go to college hundreds of miles from home, with my parents out of my hair.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: And?

The death rate for under 45 is like 0.5%

They were raised by a society that voted for Trump, you think they care about you, or thier grandparents who tell them to eat less avacado toast and who think tuition still costs 5 bees a year?

Go have your beers, kids.


Do you think all college faculty and staff are under 45?

/0.5% of 10000 is 50 people.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was a freshman, a guy down the hall managed to get a keg in his dorm room, and invited at least 1/3 of the dorm section which had pledged to the same fraternity.

That semester wasn't the quietest living experience I've had.
 
