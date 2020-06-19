 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   This is "Corona Top 50" with Casey COVID. Arizona's still moving up the charts with "3,246"   (abc15.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep your feet six feet under the ground, and keep reaching for that mask."
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Little Donny Dotard from New York City writes,

"Dear Casey:  It's all going to go away soon, like a miracle.  We're at fifteen cases now, and that is dropping down to, it will soon probably be zero.  I'd like to hear a song about how great a job I'm doing."

Well Donny, this one goes out to you with a special dedication: Here's Harry Nilsson with "You're Breaking My Heart, Tearing it Apart, So Fark You."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Siri, skip to 2021.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop testing!

You will never get your numbers to disappear if you keep testing.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, it's got a good beat, but you can't dance to it, with all the coughing and dying and stuff.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Stop testing!

You will never get your numbers to disappear if you keep testing.


Stop testing teens for pregnancy, and you'll eliminate teen pregnancy!
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FleshMonkey: Stop testing!

You will never get your numbers to disappear if you keep testing.

Stop testing teens for pregnancy, and you'll eliminate teen pregnancy!


Stop emissions testing for vehicles and you will always get your vehicle registered.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Take all your smoke detectors down and bury them in the back yard.

No more fires, ever!
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OH NO OMG, oh wait more people are testing.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Valley Metro has also said they will start requiring masks for all public transportation users beginning in July."

Um... why wait? If you're already going to, just do it.
 
TempeSun [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No surprise. I remember seeing photos of pool parties and bars on Mill just packed on Memorial Day weekend. AZ was late with the initial wave of CV but never took it seriously when it did start to hit. And now they are paying for it. I type this out not with a told ya' so attitude, but because I got a lot of friends and family back there that are normally smarter than this. Damn it
 
Unright
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Psh.. Florida's gonna make those numbers seem small.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Little Donny Dotard from New York City writes,

"Dear Casey:  It's all going to go away soon, like a miracle.  We're at fifteen cases now, and that is dropping down to, it will soon probably be zero.  I'd like to hear a song about how great a job I'm doing."

Well Donny, this one goes out to you with a special dedication: Here's Harry Nilsson with "You're Breaking My Heart, Tearing it Apart, So Fark You."


I like how I was able to read this post as well as the previous one in Casey's voice.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
24% of our total cases have been reported in the last 5 days.

Since the Google graph is generally a day behind, I put in the red line for today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TempeSun: No surprise. I remember seeing photos of pool parties and bars on Mill just packed on Memorial Day weekend. AZ was late with the initial wave of CV but never took it seriously when it did start to hit. And now they are paying for it. I type this out not with a told ya' so attitude, but because I got a lot of friends and family back there that are normally smarter than this. Damn it


I think this is an example of how leadership really does set the tone for society. We see a breakdown because Arizona's Governor is neck deep up Trump's ass and Trump seems to think he lives in 1895.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unright: Psh.. Florida's gonna make those numbers seem small.


Florida has 3x the population, and they are just barely ahead of us 3822 to 3246 for our respective new daily records.
 
Creoena
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, states let things open back up too soon, allow people to congregate, don't mandate people wear masks (which is starting to change, but too late), and people don't want to stay at home.  Why exactly would a rise in corona cases not be the logical conclusion?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See, when you come out of those up-tempo goddamn numbers, man, it's impossible to make those transitions, and then you gotta go into somebody dying,
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Creoena: So, states let things open back up too soon, allow people to congregate, don't mandate people wear masks (which is starting to change, but too late), and people don't want to stay at home.  Why exactly would a rise in corona cases not be the logical conclusion?


It must be the water. We should all emulate the leadership of Flint Michigan.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"And I want a gottdam concerted effort to come out of a record that isn't a farking uptempo record everytime I do a gottdam PANDEMIC dedication!"

Shaggy is angry!
 
rcain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welcome to 'zona, if the heat don't kill you, there's always the rona!
 
farkstorm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: OH NO OMG, oh wait more people are testing.


positive results per test might be a good metric
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: OH NO OMG, oh wait more people are testing.


What excuse are you going to use when that one doesn't work?

Why am I asking, you'll just believe whatever Trump and Pence tell you to believe you sheep.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May


So you think the rise in cases is only due to the rise in testing?
 
Unright
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: Unright: Psh.. Florida's gonna make those numbers seem small.

Florida has 3x the population, and they are just barely ahead of us 3822 to 3246 for our respective new daily records.


Counter-point: We're Florida.
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May


Except the percent positive has been steadily increasing. It's now 17% positive, the highest in the nation.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have family in AZ, I am very concerned for them.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: 24% of our total cases have been reported in the last 5 days.

Since the Google graph is generally a day behind, I put in the red line for today.

[Fark user image 618x283]


The total number of cases has more than doubled since Memorial Day. This is my total lack of surprise.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May


Since June 2, the 7 day average positive test rate has exceeded 10%. For the last week, it's been above 15%. It's not because of more testing. It's because people are farking stupid.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My father lives in Arizona and has started going out to bars and restaurants despite me asking him to please not do so. His rationale is that the governor says the virus is over, Trump says the virus is over, and Fox News says it's over, therefore it is. He at least says he wears a mask, but I am not sure I believe him (he may be saying that just so I don't comment).

The more concerning thing is his comment that while there's a requirement in the reopening that restaurants use social distancing for tables and such, he said a large percentage are simply ignoring that rule, because the state isn't enforcing it, and the state government is blocking cities and counties that want to try to enforce it themselves from doing so. It's written on the paper but the governor didn't really mean it and has no interest in it, because he will do what Trump says.

It wouldn't surprise me if the state government moves to overrule those areas that try to reimpose mask restrictions.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: OH NO OMG, oh wait more people are testing.


Yep. Stop testing and nobody will have COVID-19!
 
terryjft [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If one looks at a map of new cases by county, (like https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map ), one will notice there is a significant outbreak on the Native American reservations.....no relation to the 8 billion of COVID relief authorized by congress that the administration has withheld.
https://www.indianz.com/News/2020/06/​1​2/no-can-of-worms-judge-wont-let-trump​-adm.asp
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

desertgeek: fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May

Since June 2, the 7 day average positive test rate has exceeded 10%. For the last week, it's been above 15%. It's not because of more testing. It's because people are farking stupid.


I don't think you can make that leap when testing was throttled previously.

Feel free to try and prove it though

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All the worry warts like Dr. Fauci have been proven correct once again. I can't wait to hear the new spin on how the resurgence is somehow the fault of liberals.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: My father lives in Arizona and has started going out to bars and restaurants despite me asking him to please not do so. His rationale is that the governor says the virus is over, Trump says the virus is over, and Fox News says it's over, therefore it is. He at least says he wears a mask, but I am not sure I believe him (he may be saying that just so I don't comment).

The more concerning thing is his comment that while there's a requirement in the reopening that restaurants use social distancing for tables and such, he said a large percentage are simply ignoring that rule, because the state isn't enforcing it, and the state government is blocking cities and counties that want to try to enforce it themselves from doing so. It's written on the paper but the governor didn't really mean it and has no interest in it, because he will do what Trump says.

It wouldn't surprise me if the state government moves to overrule those areas that try to reimpose mask restrictions.


I just have a feeling law enforcement won't enforce the mandatory mask rules here.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account

FleshMonkey: Stop testing!

You will never get your numbers to disappear if you keep testing.

Stop testing teens for pregnancy, and you'll eliminate teen pregnancy!

So, more teens available then?

//I go wait over there....
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May

So you think the rise in cases is only due to the rise in testing?


I think the rise in testing is left conspicuously out of most of the reporting i've seen, so there is an effort to wrangle fear.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May

Except the percent positive has been steadily increasing. It's now 17% positive, the highest in the nation.

[Fark user image 850x158]

I have family in AZ, I am very concerned for them.


17% positive??? They are farked. The actual amount of cases is probably 3 times the reported one (at least)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Nadie_AZ: fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May

So you think the rise in cases is only due to the rise in testing?

I think the rise in testing is left conspicuously out of most of the reporting i've seen, so there is an effort to wrangle fear.


Is a global pandemic nothing to fear?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: G. Tarrant: My father lives in Arizona and has started going out to bars and restaurants despite me asking him to please not do so. His rationale is that the governor says the virus is over, Trump says the virus is over, and Fox News says it's over, therefore it is. He at least says he wears a mask, but I am not sure I believe him (he may be saying that just so I don't comment).

The more concerning thing is his comment that while there's a requirement in the reopening that restaurants use social distancing for tables and such, he said a large percentage are simply ignoring that rule, because the state isn't enforcing it, and the state government is blocking cities and counties that want to try to enforce it themselves from doing so. It's written on the paper but the governor didn't really mean it and has no interest in it, because he will do what Trump says.

It wouldn't surprise me if the state government moves to overrule those areas that try to reimpose mask restrictions.

I just have a feeling law enforcement won't enforce the mandatory mask rules here.


The Sheriff won't be enforcing it in Pinal County.  Of course, him catching the virus will probably prevent him from performing any of his duties.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: 1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May


Item 1 from April 24th.

Item 2 ended in, well, mid-May.

None of them are responsible for the incredible surge in cases, because if they were we'd have seen that in May.  It's June now.  The lag on this disease isn't that bad.

Here.  This is one county's testing vs. new case data.  Note the almost tripling of the positive rate even as tests increased.

Also go fark yourself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: DesertCoyote: G. Tarrant: My father lives in Arizona and has started going out to bars and restaurants despite me asking him to please not do so. His rationale is that the governor says the virus is over, Trump says the virus is over, and Fox News says it's over, therefore it is. He at least says he wears a mask, but I am not sure I believe him (he may be saying that just so I don't comment).

The more concerning thing is his comment that while there's a requirement in the reopening that restaurants use social distancing for tables and such, he said a large percentage are simply ignoring that rule, because the state isn't enforcing it, and the state government is blocking cities and counties that want to try to enforce it themselves from doing so. It's written on the paper but the governor didn't really mean it and has no interest in it, because he will do what Trump says.

It wouldn't surprise me if the state government moves to overrule those areas that try to reimpose mask restrictions.

I just have a feeling law enforcement won't enforce the mandatory mask rules here.

The Sheriff won't be enforcing it in Pinal County.  Of course, him catching the virus will probably prevent him from performing any of his duties.


That or the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors goes full derp and overrides the city ordinances.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: TempeSun: No surprise. I remember seeing photos of pool parties and bars on Mill just packed on Memorial Day weekend. AZ was late with the initial wave of CV but never took it seriously when it did start to hit. And now they are paying for it. I type this out not with a told ya' so attitude, but because I got a lot of friends and family back there that are normally smarter than this. Damn it

I think this is an example of how leadership really does set the tone for society. We see a breakdown because Arizona's Governor is neck deep up Trump's ass and Trump seems to think he lives in 1895.


Leaders in 1895 weren't this stupid.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: fark'emfeed'emfish: I hope I may be so bold as to point out..

1) The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted restrictions on whom can get tested for coronavirus 4/24

2) AZ conducted a "testing blitz" over the first 3 weekends of May, with a target of 60,000 tests.

3) free testing drive-thrus went into effect at CVS, Walgreens, etc mid May

Except the percent positive has been steadily increasing. It's now 17% positive, the highest in the nation.

[Fark user image image 850x158]

I have family in AZ, I am very concerned for them.


Aizona's weather is known to minimize other illness' and ailments that might inspire somebody to go get a test.

What if we just get a more concentrated test group?
 
