 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Learn more about Juneteenth.

(Daily Mail)   And then there is this 'professional idiot'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

2212 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem with being that guy is when he figures out he's gotten a little older and has lost a little bit of his grip strength it will be a little too late.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a reason all the people who do these stunts are young.

Could link a video, but guessing that would get my post deleted.
 
rambam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: There is a reason all the people who do these stunts are young.

Could link a video, but guessing that would get my post deleted.


Wu Yongning?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rambam: Xai: There is a reason all the people who do these stunts are young.

Could link a video, but guessing that would get my post deleted.

Wu Yongning?


That was one of the ones I was thinking of, a couple russian vids too.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rambam: Wu Yongning?


Thanks to you, I just watched that video.

It occurs to me how selfish all these folks are.  I mean, sure, he wants to get a lot of likes for his account, but once people like him start to fall, they never pose or perform (plank, make duckface, dab, floss, whatever) in a fun way that would garner likes on someone else's account, now that they won't enjoy the positive "hits" on their own account.

Only thinking of themselves.
 
rambam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: rambam: Xai: There is a reason all the people who do these stunts are young.

Could link a video, but guessing that would get my post deleted.

Wu Yongning?

That was one of the ones I was thinking of, a couple russian vids too.


Meanwhile online "newspapers" (e.g. the Mail) ghoulishly embed these videos and pretend they're not circulating snuff films.
 
rambam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: rambam: Wu Yongning?

Thanks to you, I just watched that video.


Sorry doc; I intentionally didn't embed a video link.
 
Canucklehead68 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon Darwin, you missed a wide open net. Get it together man.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something, something gene pool chlorine.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an incredibly dangerous thing to do. If he fell he could land on somebody.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rambam: Meanwhile online "newspapers" (e.g. the Mail) ghoulishly embed these videos and pretend they're not circulating snuff films.


They don't show the splat at the end, so it's not really a snuff film. More a human interest sort of story. What dumb things do people do in their last moments?
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if he's a pro
He's not going to be able to spend it long...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's an incredibly dangerous thing to do. If he fell he could land on somebody.


Or his shoe could have fallen off, or his camera could have fell.  There's a big reason when doing elevated work there are lot of regulations.  My building currently has a sidewalk shed due to facade work.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, Johny Knoxville is a professional idiot.
With all his fooling around I wonder if he ever caught the clapp.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Canucklehead68: C'mon Darwin, you missed a wide open net. Get it together man.


Hopefully before he breeds.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the fall that kills you...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canary Wharf?
The Bitch Fight of Canary Wharf
Youtube VmMxz4cMKuc
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly can't bring myself to feel sorry for the guys who do stuff like this & kill themselves.

Same for the big wall free-climbers, wingsuit canyon skimmers, etc. These activities where death is actually likely in the near-term if repeated enough times.

Their families? Sure. Them I'll grieve for & with. But not these jackwagons. I think most of them are addicted to the adrenaline of skating within a hair's breadth of actual death and need mental help or addiction counseling to get past that. I'm not against healthy risks - I myself mountain bike at high speeds & on technical terrain and love it. I'm unlikely to die doing it though. If anything I have a window into how addicting that speed and risk and that barely-surviving-but-made-it Moment is.

They need to learn to enjoy being alive without playing Russian roulette regularly.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purty mouth
 
swarrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Nope, Johny Knoxville is a professional idiot.
With all his fooling around I wonder if he ever caught the clapp.


I wonder how, with all the nut-shots that man has taken, he manged to father children.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity will win in the end.
 
Zero Exponent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, he will be missed.

Too soon?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I honestly can't bring myself to feel sorry for the guys who do stuff like this & kill themselves.

Same for the big wall free-climbers, wingsuit canyon skimmers, etc. These activities where death is actually likely in the near-term if repeated enough times.

Their families? Sure. Them I'll grieve for & with. But not these jackwagons. I think most of them are addicted to the adrenaline of skating within a hair's breadth of actual death and need mental help or addiction counseling to get past that. I'm not against healthy risks - I myself mountain bike at high speeds & on technical terrain and love it. I'm unlikely to die doing it though. If anything I have a window into how addicting that speed and risk and that barely-surviving-but-made-it Moment is.

They need to learn to enjoy being alive without playing Russian roulette regularly.


I remember reading that once BASE jumpers turn pro, they almost always die.  Sponsors demand ever riskier tricks, until you go beyond uncomfortable to unable to live through them.  Retirement is presumably a possibility, but it doesn't pay enough and the adrenaline addiction is already out of control.

If the youtube is monetized, I'm betting the same effect happens...
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was at this moment that Jackson knew he fooked up......
 
PKXI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, from 600ft, is that a "splat," "thud," "squish," or just all around eww...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Canary Wharf?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VmMxz4cM​Kuc]


Yeah, came to say, Canary Wharf?  And someone about to fall off a high place?  I've seen that episode of Doctor Who...

Which damn aliens were it that had people with whatever blood type up on high buildings / ledges, whatever?  Wasn't it something or other we detected via the Guinevere probe on Mars?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PKXI: So, from 600ft, is that a "splat," "thud," "squish," or just all around eww...


Splat, or maybe Splash.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Idiot AW does stupid and dangerous stunts for attention. By all means, lets give him exactly what he wants by publicizing and encouraging his idiocy.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Gravity will win in the end.


Gravity is even more patient than Water.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rambam: Xai: There is a reason all the people who do these stunts are young.

Could link a video, but guessing that would get my post deleted.

Wu Yongning?


Well... that's a dumb way to die.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PKXI: So, from 600ft, is that a "splat," "thud," "squish," or just all around eww...


"Like a water balloon of chunky soup ..."
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


He didn't fall YET.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty he's not accredited by any reputable board of idiots.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fortunately, the Daily Fail was more than willing to give him plenty of press coverage.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I only want these stories reported when they slip and fall to their death, screaming all the way. It's the only time they deserve attention. And laughter, derision, etc.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.