 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   New Yorkers are partying in the streets with fireworks. Correction, they are fighting each other with fireworks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 12:35 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like there's some kind of upcoming holiday involving fireworks. They should investigate this!

Seriously, this is every June and July in NYC.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better than guns. More...festive.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Firework Fail and 'Jesus' Counter
Youtube 8uPcJV7kOlo
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The heathens run amok.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
MAGIC MISSILE
Youtube 8oWAb5NVALw

Maybe it's just a giant LARP
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I suspect this may have something to do with teenage boys.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See what happens when a city has strict gun laws?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until a bottle rocket w/ report asplode on the corner of your lips.

/actually... we kept fighting for a good half hour longer
 
rcain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ patriotic rage intensifies
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: See what happens when a city has strict gun laws?


You don't get to use a .22 rifle barrel as a way to guide and aim the bottle rockets? That's what we did as kids, drop the stick down the barrel, light the wick, and aim it at the neighbor kid across the street. Nearly the entire block participated, it was lots of fun until some kidless jerk in the apartments inevitably called the cops.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I still remember being "the good old days" (1990s) when I could visit my local Indian Reservation and buy some hardcore stuff..M-80s, cherry bombs, tennis ball bombs, M-1000s, etc.  One year I bought a rocket that had been filled with flash powder...went 20 feet in the air and BOOM.

/Feds showed up in '99 and closed down a lot of the stands that were selling the dangerous stuff.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who hasn't had a good ol Roman candle fight?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dumb people shooting small fireworks at each other for "fun" is neither new nor is it a thing specific to cities. Dumb hillbillies in the sticks love to do shiat like this too.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I still remember being "the good old days" (1990s) when I could visit my local Indian Reservation and buy some hardcore stuff..M-80s, cherry bombs, tennis ball bombs, M-1000s, etc.  One year I bought a rocket that had been filled with flash powder...went 20 feet in the air and BOOM.

/Feds showed up in '99 and closed down a lot of the stands that were selling the dangerous stuff.


Pretty sure you can buy full up motars in South Carolina.  My parent's community lights them off...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: maxandgrinch: See what happens when a city has strict gun laws?

You don't get to use a .22 rifle barrel as a way to guide and aim the bottle rockets? That's what we did as kids, drop the stick down the barrel, light the wick, and aim it at the neighbor kid across the street. Nearly the entire block participated, it was lots of fun until some kidless jerk in the apartments inevitably called the cops.


We used to use a wiffle ball bat.  There's a tiny hole in the narrow end bottom to put the stick in.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Our "war zone" for fireworks was a country road with good ditches on each side. You could shoot fireworks at each other or just light them and throw them like grenades.

We also used to dig fox holes in the feild and throw fireworks and smoke bombs at each other.

And yeah a BB gun or piece of pipe made a good "rocket gun".

Also my uncle was a fire marshal so we had all the confiscated fireworks we needed year round. Not legal in the city but OK in the country.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: maxandgrinch: See what happens when a city has strict gun laws?

You don't get to use a .22 rifle barrel as a way to guide and aim the bottle rockets? That's what we did as kids, drop the stick down the barrel, light the wick, and aim it at the neighbor kid across the street. Nearly the entire block participated, it was lots of fun until some kidless jerk in the apartments inevitably called the cops.


Half inch conduit works just as well
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let he who has not participated in a roman candle fight cast the first stone.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The headline said "illegal FIREWORKS". Who would have thunk it was illegal to set off fireworks in NYC? I've never lived there, but it's been illegal in every city I've ever lived in and I still hear them at least twice a year.

But give them credit for not putting "illegal" in all caps.  ILLEGAL fireworks would have sounded extra scary, but consider this headline (hypothetical):

"Video captures terrifying moment Florida men launch LEGAL fireworks at each other "
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: maxandgrinch: See what happens when a city has strict gun laws?

You don't get to use a .22 rifle barrel as a way to guide and aim the bottle rockets? That's what we did as kids, drop the stick down the barrel, light the wick, and aim it at the neighbor kid across the street. Nearly the entire block participated, it was lots of fun until some kidless jerk in the apartments inevitably called the cops.


Heh.  I used to do that with my BB gun.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.