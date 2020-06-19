 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

This is what it looks like when a wildfire in Arizona sweeps across a mountaintop and nearly burns down a fire station
    Tucson, Arizona, Mount Lemmon, Bighorn Fire sweep, Camera, Santa Catalina Mountains, Video courtesy, Summerhaven, Arizona, Catalina Highway  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've had a lot of fires over the last decade or 2. We are in the middle of a mega drought now and the main problems are not lack of rain so much as we are sucking more water out of the ecosystem than can be naturally regenerated. Rivers get lower, groundwater levels lower so trees can't drop tap roots low enough to get that water and create shade and anchor points for other floura and fauna, on and on it goes.

For almost 2000 years, we had indigenous peoples living here, farming and creating amazing cultures. They had ballcourts, multistory complexes, vast trade routes from central Mexico to the Great Salt Lake, from the Pacific to present day Kansas. Their pottery was prized. At one time, the population of present day Phoenix was over 100,000 people. The desert can provide and people can successfully farm here. Our issues aren't those.

Our issue is that we plunder the ecosystem for quick profits. Once that region is used up, we simply move on and leave it a desiccated husk. When our Governor said Arizona was "Open for Business", he meant we were for sale.

I expect these types of fires to continue and to grow.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was up there last year, had lunch and a beer around down the road at the little restaurant. It's going to look very different next visit.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I was up there last year, had lunch and a beer around down the road at the little restaurant. It's going to look very different next visit.


The Aspen fire burned Summerhaven 17 years ago, burning everything west of the road into town.  The east side of the town survived, howver a lot people and businesses didn't return.  This is just devastating.

In addition to the Bighorn fire referenced in this thread, the Bush Fire north of Phoenix is now the 5th largest fire in AZ history

/2020 can EABODs.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WOW

At first I was like, oh, ok, its just blowing over

THEN

I think I just saw HELL!!!!!
 
gorrck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Bighorn Fire

Here's what the fire looked like the day after it started.  (Fire started 6/5/2020 - photo taken 6/6/2020)
 
bigfire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The guys and gals are getting their butts handed to them on this fire.  High 90's, low humidity, no rain in the forecast.  Bush fire is going to get bigger for sure.

There's been unconfirmed word of possible corona in some of the crews on AZ fires.  They have been quarantined awaiting test results.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

akya: [i.imgur.com image 245x138] [View Full Size image _x_]


The firestation, I mean.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

akya: akya: [i.imgur.com image 245x138] [View Full Size image _x_]

The firestation, I mean.


Huh?! Why?
That's like being surprised a fast food place has food! It's in the name.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No morning after picture or video?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: No morning after picture or video?


Like a fire walk-of-shame?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xanthippe: edmo: I was up there last year, had lunch and a beer around down the road at the little restaurant. It's going to look very different next visit.

The Aspen fire burned Summerhaven 17 years ago, burning everything west of the road into town.  The east side of the town survived, howver a lot people and businesses didn't return.  This is just devastating.

In addition to the Bighorn fire referenced in this thread, the Bush Fire north of Phoenix is now the 5th largest fire in AZ history

/2020 can EABODs.


We lived in Tucson for 6 years. We weren't there for the Aspen fire but I remember how big of an impression it left on the place.

I really really hope the Cookie Cabin makes it through this intact!!!
 
Sentient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: I was up there last year, had lunch and a beer around down the road at the little restaurant. It's going to look very different next visit.


I've eaten there several times now that I have a retired climbing buddy living in Green Valley.
So many good climbs in & around this area. It will not be the same for a long time.

/just coming to terms with Eagle Creek, now this
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sending my rakes and spades
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pusch Ridge.  This is the southern side of that ridge at night on June 6, when it was moving through Pima Canyon and threatening to burn up homes in northern Tucson.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then it ran up and over into Romero Canyon, now it's threatening Summerhaven, Oro Valley, Catalina and Oracle.

This is 2 days ago, view is the northern edge of the Catalinas; Pusch ridge is on the far right of the picture (off the frame, actually).  Mt Lemmon is obscured by smoke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
