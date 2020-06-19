 Skip to content
(Fox News)   You say potato, in Maryland we say live bomb from WW 1   (foxnews.com)
    Aberdeen Proving Ground, Harford County, Maryland, unexploded military ordnance, Chesapeake Bay, northeast Maryland  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You didn't just miss the Jerries, you missed France and the entire continent! No eel tongue pie for you, leftenant!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Finally all quiet on the Chesapeake front.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unexploded military ordnance, determined to be a 37 MKI projectile

So it's a 37mm shell, which is neither a bomb nor from World War I.  Great reporting job, sparky!

Unless it came from an imported British pom-pom, which would still fail the "bomb" criteria.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I'm still waiting for an episode of one of those crappy reality shows that auction off forgotten storage lockers that has a locker from a WW2 fan.

Imagine finding a crate or two of (unstable) ordinance buried at the back of the unit.  Depending on the explosive involved, it would be unsafe to do anything but detonate in place...

Goodbye storage yard.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two are not necessarily mutually exclusive.
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it over when the Germans bombed Baltimore Harbor?  No!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French farmers unimpressed.

genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The unexploded military ordnance, determined to be a 37 MKI projectile

So it's a 37mm shell, which is neither a bomb nor from World War I.  Great reporting job, sparky!

Unless it came from an imported British pom-pom, which would still fail the "bomb" criteria.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canon_d​%​27Infanterie_de_37_mod%C3%A8le_1916_TR​P
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I really wanted the article to be about an actual potato being mistaken for a bomb.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image 736x401]


Forget it -- he's on a roll

crackpancake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NOT a BOMB!  That is an old ass mortar shell!

This is a bomb:

brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Potato masher? Or was that a different war?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Throw one of these in there

It's a potato masher
 
crackpancake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: French farmers unimpressed.

[Fark user image 850x564]


All the munitions France donated to Germany when they surrendered?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It would have been nice if the photographer had dropped a ruler in the hole.
 
