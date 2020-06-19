 Skip to content
 
Happy Juneteenth!

(News4Jax)   Florida now requiring people in major cities to wear masks in public, not so fast Jacksonville   (news4jax.com) divider line
OK. Let's hope for their sake this reduces the cases in a week or two.
 
if they aren't enforcing it, it isn't a requirement, it's a suggestion
 
"We should be trusting people to make good decisions."

Always a winning plan.
 
Diogenes: "We should be trusting people to make good decisions."
Always a winning plan.


Bad idea genes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
They got other deader things to worry about.
yourprops.comView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love him and he is the sweetest dog but he raced in Jacksonville and is dumb as a stump so it makes sense
 
There's a reason it's not in the top five swamp cities in northeastern Florida.
 
If you're in Jacksonville, you'll be dead from a gunshot before the 'rona can take effect.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

-Our dipshiat governor.
 
We're all working on the same sheet of music. Taps?
 
Queef Wellington: [Fark user image image 425x212]
-Our dipshiat governor.


Next time elect Blake Bortles.
 
flemardo: They got other deader things to worry about.
[yourprops.com image 850x576]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Good luck Florida!
 
kdawg7736: OK. Let's hope for their sake this reduces the cases in a week or two.


And if it does, they'll immediately repeal it and the cases will go back up.

Rinse and repeat until all the really stupid ones are dead.
 
Does this look like someone who should be in charge of anything????

Here he's channeling his inner Michael Jackson

nydailynews.comView Full Size

static-eu-central-1.theguardiansofdemocracy.comView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52: Does this look like someone who should be in charge of anything????Here he's channeling his inner Michael Jackson[nydailynews.com image 800x544][static-eu-central-1.theguardi​ansofdemocracy.com image 850x416]


I see he snuck into the Gynecologist Convention,...again.
 
OkieDookie: SoFlaNative52: Does this look like someone who should be in charge of anything????Here he's channeling his inner Michael Jackson[nydailynews.com image 800x544][static-eu-central-1.theguardi​ansofdemocracy.com image 850x416]

I see he snuck into the Gynecologist Convention,...again.


Ah the old smelling his finger to remember where it was last stuck............

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes: "We should be trusting people to make good decisions."


They already made a decision to live in Jacksonville.  What more empirical evidence to the contrary do you need?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikkards: [Fark user image 425x318]

I love him and he is the sweetest dog but he raced in Jacksonville and is dumb as a stump so it makes sense


Fark user imageView Full Size


Colorful dog...  But they breed them that way.   Dumb and fast
 
