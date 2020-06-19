 Skip to content
Learn more about Juneteenth.

(ABC News)   Chinese company says its vaccine could be complete by 'autumn' which anti-vaxxers will point out is only 3 letters away from 'autism'   (abcnews.go.com)
    More: Interesting, Clinical trial, vaccine candidate, last phase of human testing, Helen Yang, pharmaceutical company, vaccine shows, senior member of the company, Sinovac Biotech Ltd.  
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddammit.

There will not be a vaccine in the foreseeable future.

We are not going to Mars.

Please stop the BullSh*t.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Autumn 2021
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was inevitable that China would develop the first vaccine.  They've got the most test subjects available.

But I don't expect one until early 2021.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: There will not be a vaccine in the foreseeable future.


You're in the "quickly mutating" camp?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd sooner hang out with autistic people than anti-vaxxers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good. Let's have some faith people. Do you want life to go back to 100% normal or not?

Yeah it's China, but still.

psilocyberguy: Goddammit.

There will not be a vaccine in the foreseeable future.

We are not going to Mars.

Please stop the BullSh*t.


Boy I am sure you like to spread positive energy around.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It was inevitable that China would develop the first vaccine.  They've got the most test subjects available.

But I don't expect one until early 2021.


Also, they're going with the "let's go with the simple solution that's somewhat effective and can be deployed quickly" versus the US mostly going with the "cutting edge modern technique that is highly effective, but will take significantly longer to deploy".

And honestly, I can't say China's not doing the right choice here.  A 40% effective vaccine deployed in early Fall would probably be great compared to an 80% effective vaccine that's deployed late next Spring.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Goddammit.

There will not be a vaccine in the foreseeable future.

We are not going to Mars.

Please stop the BullSh*t.


There will not be a thoroughly-tested, well-characterized vaccine by autumn. But there very well could be a safe and efficacious vaccine in trials right now. And China might deploy a vaccine at risk before all of the conventional assessments are made. It might not work, but that doesn't mean that it won't be deployed.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ever notice how many antivaxxers are also anti-mask? And will call you sheeple for washing your hands and for sanitizing your purchases and mail in the middle of an incurable pandemic?

Get your chairs in a circle, everybody, for a class discussion: do antivaxxers literally not believe in diseases, or do they believe in them and are just cheering for them?
 
Lady J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh subby, you make my heart kinda sing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will you want another vaccine an hour later?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Be nice if it was...

...but I don't believe it.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean if you don't care about safety and medical ethics I think you could create a vaccine in a month or two. Now whether it works and is safe is another matter.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure, lets all inject some shiat made in China into our bodies. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Goddammit.

There will not be a vaccine in the foreseeable future.

We are not going to Mars.

Please stop the BullSh*t.


Nuclear fusion power is only x years away too
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it is anything like the PPE items they manufactured, there will be a lot more urns ordered.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Sure, lets all inject some shiat made in China into our bodies. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?


We could use our own . It's been around since even before Covid came out .
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
October 27th?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It was inevitable that China would develop the first vaccine.  They've got the most test subjects available.

But I don't expect one until early 2021.


Seems awfully convenient. Maybe they should investigate themselves and assure us there is no wrongdoing.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Marcus Aurelius: It was inevitable that China would develop the first vaccine.  They've got the most test subjects available.

But I don't expect one until early 2021.

Also, they're going with the "let's go with the simple solution that's somewhat effective and can be deployed quickly" versus the US mostly going with the "cutting edge modern technique that is highly effective, but will take significantly longer to deploy".

And honestly, I can't say China's not doing the right choice here.  A 40% effective vaccine deployed in early Fall would probably be great compared to an 80% effective vaccine that's deployed late next Spring.


Why not do both? They can make their quick and less effective vaccine, we can make our more effective but slow vaccine, and the world can reap the benefits of both (assuming we're both successful).
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Helen_Arigby: Ever notice how many antivaxxers are also anti-mask? And will call you sheeple for washing your hands and for sanitizing your purchases and mail in the middle of an incurable pandemic?

Get your chairs in a circle, everybody, for a class discussion: do antivaxxers literally not believe in diseases, or do they believe in them and are just cheering for them?


Ever notice that people that like to label others like to draw conclusions based on those labels?

It's easier than all that if you require labels.
individualist or collectivist.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Helen_Arigby: Ever notice how many antivaxxers are also anti-mask? And will call you sheeple for washing your hands and for sanitizing your purchases and mail in the middle of an incurable pandemic?

Get your chairs in a circle, everybody, for a class discussion: do antivaxxers literally not believe in diseases, or do they believe in them and are just cheering for them?


I want to clarify: by "don't believe in diseases" I don't even mean "are germ theory denialists". Germ theory denialists will at least concede that diseases exist. They may even also concede that germs exist; they simply don't believe the two correlate. I mean I don't think antivaxxers believe that disease is a thing that happens at all. Not deep down in the gut-space where they do all their thinking, anyway.
 
