(CBS Los Angeles 2)   LASD shoot and kill a second black man in two days. This time a security guard who ran away when he saw two people point a gun at him   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig cops have gotten a taste for back shooting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run away from two people pointing guns at you: get shot
Run towards two people pointing guns at you: get shot

You can't win.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Run away from two people pointing guns at you: get shot
Run towards two people pointing guns at you: get shot

You can't win.


Defend yourself? Get shot and smeared even more than usual.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had a security guard that was out front, because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that," Heney said. "And then the police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He's got a clean background and everything. There's no reason."

Yes there is. And it is systemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, LA isn't known for police brutality or rioting.

Yes this is sarcasm. I know it's hard to tell these days.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i said this like 2 years ago...

we are (were) approaching a point where the logical response for any black male with a gun, if cops roll up on him, is to just start shooting immediately.  even if hes innocent.  because odds are hes going to die.
and thats going to increase danger for officers, and increase race tensions.  and get lots of people killed.  and STILL not be logically incorrect for them.

and well, we've arrived.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think they're going to burn the OC to the ground?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body camera footage to be released in 2022.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting someone who is running away is indefensible.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like the fact I've gotten more greenlights in the past five weeks then I managed in the past five years or so.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Think they're going to burn the OC to the ground?


Considering it's the CA epicenter of the "MASKS ARE EVIL!!!!" nonsense, we should've done it weeks ago.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I say this in every thread. Running from the police isn't a capital crime.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: Shooting someone who is running away is indefensible.


Oh, give it a moment or two and somebody will inevitably stop by to whitesplain to everyone how if black people would just submit to total and unquestioning compliance in all situations to everybody else they wouldn't get shot dead by the cops.

As a bonus, they'll also point out he allegedly had a firearm, possibly fresh off a thread where they defended white people's rights to wave loaded semi-automatic guns around in public.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?


...youve seen cops shoot right?
they probably fired 24 shots into the side of a daycare to hit him once in the back from 10 feet away
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?


Cops can't hit the side of a barn yet alone hit a moving target in weird lighting in a precise way to prevent major injury. Even the thighs can be deadly if you hit an artery. Same with buttocks. And it's hard to know if you hit the target at first. So they unload multiple rounds as taught.
 
Cardrack Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but was he wearing a mask?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark would anyone flash a gun unless they were intending to use it... keep it in your friggin holster.. you aren't John Wayne.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?


Better thought: don't shoot people at all if the only thing they've actually done so far is run away.
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: I don't like the fact I've gotten more greenlights in the past five weeks then I managed in the past five years or so.


Black murder is treating you well? /s
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?


Why not just leisurely jog 50 yards behind them? When they get tired, yell, "Are you done yet?" if they run again, go for another jog.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just think that it's awesome the guard's name Guardado.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: i said this like 2 years ago...

we are (were) approaching a point where the logical response for any black male with a gun, if cops roll up on him, is to just start shooting immediately.  even if hes innocent.  because odds are hes going to die.
and thats going to increase danger for officers, and increase race tensions.  and get lots of people killed.  and STILL not be logically incorrect for them.

and well, we've arrived.


I'm pretty sure they've known about this and struggled with it for ... well .. since they were freed in 1865.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?


Because it's farking hard to hit moving targets. Especially if you're moving too, and/ or out of breath. And cops often aren't super accurate to begin with. So if they start shooting, they will hit whatever they hit, if they get the "suspect" instead of a bystander.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, and those poor LA cops are running out of funds and have low morale. Tsk tskz
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be lot of people would say, "Well, much as it sucks, just comply.  They might still shoot you, but they definitely will if you don't" and I was like...well...first, fark you...but...yeah.

But the other day someone pointed out: Cops get qualified immunity and despite all their training are allowed to claim they feared for their life because a chihuahua barked at them from across the room so they emptied three magazines each into the building, but somehow we expect people without that training not to freak out at having known killers yelling and pointing guns at them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostcat: Shooting someone who is running away is indefensible.


Shooting an unarmed person running away is indefensible, so they'll say they thought he had a gun.  From the way it's described, it looks to me like someone wanted to make a statement and get some desk duty.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?

Why not just leisurely jog 50 yards behind them? When they get tired, yell, "Are you done yet?" if they run again, go for another jog.


50 yards?  Oh my sweet summer child.  They'd have to call 911 to get a medical assist.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only organisation in America that can legally dole out the punishment of death is a jury box. And even there some people disagree with that power.

That means, any time a cop has to draw their firearm, is a failure of duty.  It means they screwed the situation up so badly that all other methods failed, and they were reduced to turning the situation into a war zone.

A cop drawing a lethal firearm is a failure by the officer, every, single, time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: I don't like the fact I've gotten more greenlights in the past five weeks then I managed in the past five years or so.


But you like to point that out?
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

2wolves: Bennie Crabtree: alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?

Why not just leisurely jog 50 yards behind them? When they get tired, yell, "Are you done yet?" if they run again, go for another jog.

50 yards?  Oh my sweet summer child.  They'd have to call 911 to get a medical assist.


<puff><puff> all yours Edwards...

/nothing obscure on fark
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a farking mess
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: thatboyoverthere: I don't like the fact I've gotten more greenlights in the past five weeks then I managed in the past five years or so.

But you like to point that out?


How dare we see who is helping bring to light the inequalities of this nation.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: The only organisation in America that can legally dole out the punishment of death is a jury box. And even there some people disagree with that power.

That means, any time a cop has to draw their firearm, is a failure of duty.  It means they screwed the situation up so badly that all other methods failed, and they were reduced to turning the situation into a war zone.

A cop drawing a lethal firearm is a failure by the officer, every, single, time.


hey now, theres also racist militia members "self defending" in fights they provoked
 
Thunderbox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?


Too much paperwork ?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Body camera footage to be released in 2022.


Nope, sorry, there's no footage, the cameras malfunctioned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I just think that it's awesome the guard's name Guardado.


Guardeado.
/Flees thread
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: backhand.slap.of.reason: Think they're going to burn the OC to the ground?

Considering it's the CA epicenter of the "MASKS ARE EVIL!!!!" nonsense, we should've done it weeks ago.


I remember my grandparents talking about "The Flu".  I am absolutely sure I didn't hear any whinging about "that time we all had to wear masks".
/presumably the "anti-mask league" didn't have grandchildren...
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Run away from two people pointing guns at you: get shot
Run towards two people pointing guns at you: get shot

You can't win.


Lay down in front of two people pointing guns at you: get shot.

media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
focusinc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
shiat
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thunderbox: alechemist: Odd thought why not aim for either the thigh or the buttocks if they are running away?

Too much paperwork ?


b/c if you only hit him in the leg you have to walk alllll the way over there and get down on the ground and claim he's "resisting" so you can choke him to death.  b/c if you reload to shoot him again it really is too much paperwork.

/not really joking
//which is really sad
 
bsmz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dwrash: Why the fark would anyone flash a gun unless they were intending to use it... keep it in your friggin holster.. you aren't John Wayne.


It is not clear whether that claim is true. The deputies who shot him have an obvious incentive to say it. I have not seen video supporting it, has anyone else?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I think I say this in every thread. Running from the police isn't a capital crime.


If he did pull a gun, then Darwin law.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Walker: Run away from two people pointing guns at you: get shot
Run towards two people pointing guns at you: get shot

You can't win.

Lay down in front of two people pointing guns at you: get shot.

[media2.s-nbcnews.com image 760x428]



Do exactly what they tell you: get shot

bizpacreview.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can't help but think that these mental midgets are going to get more officers killed.
 
Greil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What the actual fark....they saw a gun so it was time to hunt him? What crime was even reported that would warrant them pulling over, let alone with guns drawn?
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Gubbo: I think I say this in every thread. Running from the police isn't a capital crime.

If he did pull a gun, then Darwin law.



So a guy with a squeaky clean record just up and decided to pull a gun on 2 cops one day?

I'm going to need something more than the word of the two guys that killed him before I believe that.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know how N. Idaho is infested with white supremacist types? Well, it is also an extremely popular place for retired LA police to move. Coincidence? Hell no!
 
