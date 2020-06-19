 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(CNN) You had me at 'hug tunnel'
    Rio Grande do Sul, United States, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, hug tunnel, Três Figueiras facility, southern Brazil, Rio de Janeiro  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Nice try dear."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hug Tunnel" is the name of my B-52s cover band.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a brilliant innovation that would help many elderly people feel less isolated. They might become necessary equipment in every nursing home if we don't come up with a safe and effective vaccine in a reasonable period of time.

/No Perv, everything doesn't need to be sexy, most mammals enjoy consensual touch and it is good for our emotional and physical health.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait until the tug tunnel
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm, that's not what I was told a "hug tunnel" was that one time I was asked to stay after school...
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea... let's me put my hands in the plastic sleeves that all the other red hats just used.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: wait until the tug tunnel


Like a latex fetish gloryhole.

I could see that.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: wait until the tug tunnel


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anal sex acronyms just keep on coming on.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of the same thing you have have to do with the prostitutes in Prague.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jackal_N: This is a brilliant innovation that would help many elderly people feel less isolated. They might become necessary equipment in every nursing home if we don't come up with a safe and effective vaccine in a reasonable period of time.

/No Perv, everything doesn't need to be sexy, most mammals enjoy consensual touch and it is good for our emotional and physical health.


I know of scant few things more uncomfortable than someone touching me.

Just not a toucher, except with my wife.  I'll vaguely and disinterested ly hug my immediate family but that's about it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temple Grandin approves.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see Pushing Daisies remains popular in South America

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: wait until the tug tunnel


not gonna wait.  :>
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Forget the hug tunnel. When do I get to the shame cave?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Dead for Tax Reasons: wait until the tug tunnel

Like a latex fetish gloryhole.

I could see that.


And its STD / Covid Safe !!!

//just remember to rinse and disinfect the side of the latex you are using....
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As anyone who has used a condom can testify, it's just not the same experience without the skin to skin contact.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Forget the hug tunnel. When do I get to the shame cave?


From my limited experience, they're about two inches apart.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We are living in an episode of Black Mirror.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

physt: Yea... let's me put my hands in the plastic sleeves that all the other red hats just used.


Fark user imageView Full Size



all from the article:


In order to keep the "hug tunnel" safe, the visits are scheduled ahead of time and the area disinfected every 30 minutes

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


The "hug tunnel" is cleaned after each use.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

