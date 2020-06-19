 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Turkish slaughterbots are now available for export. Suck it, murder hornets   (thedrive.com) divider line
7
    More: Creepy, Turkey, suicide drones, quad-copter-type Kargu series, Turkish military, Swarm, Ottoman Empire, Turkish acronym STM, Turkish armed forces  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 12:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EMP
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wide band RF jamming.  Can't use em if you can't control them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Wide band RF jamming.  Can't use em if you can't control them.


"The Kargu series of drones can also operate in a semi-autonomous mode, wherein the operator directs the quad-copter to fly to a certain area and then detect and engage targets on its own."

why would we want to control them?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Low-tech solution:  Netting.  

Seriously - got a position to defend from these things?  String nets over/around them.  Dirt-cheap.  Effective.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing these Turkish slaughterbots have an appetite for MiGs and Sukhois. And I have a sneaking suspicion on where they might go to have a feast.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's gonna make Thanksgiving a bigger challenge.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.