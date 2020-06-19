 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Happy Juneteenth!

(Parade)   Once they awoke from their naps, really old people shared the secrets to living a vibrant healthy life to 100   (parade.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Longevity, Dan Buettner, Marriage, Centenarian, New England Centenarian Study, years of good life, oldest living, Social engagement  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 8:11 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Naps.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The first 50 years have been a kaleidoscope of shiatshows. I honestly don't know if I could withstand another 50.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

grandma does just a line before lunch, it keeps her going until 10pm
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worked in a nursing home when I was in highschool. I never want to get that old.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And risk living threw another Trump administration? No Thanks.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I saw "Parade", I heard Stewie Griffin asking his adult self, "We read PARade Magazine?"
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Got the drinking part down. One out of ten ain't bad.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I shove pennies in my ass!!! Works great!!!
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like naps, I hope it's naps.

*reads article*

Oh fark that, I think I'll die young.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had a great-grandmother live to 103. She didn't smoke or ever have a job.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: Worked in a nursing home when I was in highschool. I never want to get that old.


So take care of yourself.

The thing about the people who get to 100+ is that the serious decline gets compressed from the usual decades to a few years or even a few months. They're cruising along like somebody 20-30 years younger, but the end comes quickly.

I'll sign for that.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image 425x582]
grandma does just a line before lunch, it keeps her going until 10pm


At her age I want to be using heroin.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now, if we can just keep them out of any leadership position..
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.