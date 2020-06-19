 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Learn more about Juneteenth.

(NBC News)   An historic pandemic originates in your country. Should you: C) Blast a neighboring country with a sustained cyber assault targeting a wide variety of institutions, including healthcare   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Australia, Prime Minister of Australia, Australian prime minister, Canberra, Government, Constitutional monarchy, Prime minister, Prime Minister Scott Morrison  
•       •       •

1684 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's about the same as catapulting diseased corpses over. Well, maybe not. How about giving them diseased blankets?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what historic pandemic originated in New Zealand?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Wait, what historic pandemic originated in New Zealand?


TFA says the attack was based in a State with significant capabilities.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Wait, what historic pandemic originated in New Zealand?


Hobbit fever
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arunwithaview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China needs to be Nuked from Orbit.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear not America is sending help!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, China's ruling government is not exactly my favorite government right now.  Personally, I'd like them to at least do a Japanese-style groveling apology for farking up the world's economy and killing hundreds of thousands of people.
 
fehk
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: China needs to be Nuked from Orbit.


Every western and SE Asian country just needs to stop dealing with them. CCP is a virus. Let their only trade partner be North Korea.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An historic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: China needs to be Nuked from Orbit.


Hey, whoa!   Who said anything about China?  He very well could be referring to Vanuatu.  It would be merely coincidence that all of their IT infrastructure was made in China.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: China needs to be Nuked from Orbit.


Why?  They are just a xenophobic government engaging in a massive military buildup that includes a large number of fast moving infantry landing craft that believes it's their manifest destiny to control most of Asia and everything in and around the South China Sea.

There's absolutely no way anything bad is going to happen.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmmm...I've seen this before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Dr.Fey: Wait, what historic pandemic originated in New Zealand?

Hobbit fever


Stop advertising for Brazzers

/:-)
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: JFK Shot First: China needs to be Nuked from Orbit.

Why?  They are just a xenophobic government engaging in a massive military buildup that includes a large number of fast moving infantry landing craft that believes it's their manifest destiny to control most of Asia and everything in and around the South China Sea.

There's absolutely no way anything bad is going to happen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!


towatchoverme: "A"


*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby still trying to push the xenophobic angle on disease?


Well kinda, took a an Admin to green light it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russian bots in Chinese bot farms running Windows 98 and XP?

That was the formula a few years back for all kinds of things.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China and Australia are neighboring countries? I think Subby needs some maps and such as, for the children.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well duh. I can't wait until someone shuts down the entire cell network, that will be hilarious to watch. But my medias!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.


You will speak American while using Mr. Gore's invention, you filthy farking foreigner.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.


It's still "a" unless you drop the "h". In British English, we tend not to.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.

You will speak American while using Mr. Gore's invention, you filthy farking foreigner.


Awa bile yer heid and mak tatty soup :-P
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Dr.Fey: Wait, what historic pandemic originated in New Zealand?

TFA says the attack was based in a State with significant capabilities.

[Fark user image 460x258]


Well that rules out the United States.  =P
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.


Plenty of pedantic Americans write "an historic" even though they don't have British accents.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Subtonic: RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.

You will speak American while using Mr. Gore's invention, you filthy farking foreigner.

Awa bile yer heid and mak tatty soup :-P


MODS!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.


You make an aluminium-clad argument whose true colours cannot be denied.
 
Muso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I DNRTFA, but I bet the state name rhymes with vagina
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: iron de havilland: Subtonic: RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.

You will speak American while using Mr. Gore's invention, you filthy farking foreigner.

Awa bile yer heid and mak tatty soup :-P

MODS!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: China and Australia are neighboring countries?


Distance isn't what it was 100 years ago. I'd wager that Australia's feeling like it's very much in China's neighborhood these days.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Subtonic: iron de havilland: Subtonic: RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.

You will speak American while using Mr. Gore's invention, you filthy farking foreigner.

Awa bile yer heid and mak tatty soup :-P

MODS!

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


This would've been funny if it had been posted by the Moderator account.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hoopy Frood: China and Australia are neighboring countries?

Distance isn't what it was 100 years ago. I'd wager that Australia's feeling like it's very much in China's neighborhood these days.


Psh, like some wussy Chinese soldier would even survive in Australia.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Plenty of pedantic Americans write "an historic" even though they don't have British accents.


Fark is not your personal erotic site.  There are much better ones that will not challenge your grammar sensitivies.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!


I'm going to ride an horse that is currently in an house!  Then I'm taking a ride in an helicopter!
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can't spell anal without an.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Subtonic: RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.

You will speak American while using Mr. Gore's invention, you filthy farking foreigner.

Awa bile yer heid and mak tatty soup :-P


Even in Scottish he has a heid, not an heid.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

6nome: You can't spell anal without an.


I always get wierded out when people post IANAL. Want to say UANAL?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El_Dan: RyansPrivates: Subtonic: IT'S 'A' HISTORIC YOU PUTZ!

towatchoverme: "A"

*In American English.

However there are other English speakers in the world who pronounce the 'h' in historic with a very slight aspirate sound, so it is perfectly acceptable. Seeing as the internet is an international thing (and we don't know if subby is American or British), I think it is a silly thing to be pedantic about. Doubly true since the country in question (Australia) adheres more closely to Queens English than American English.

Plenty of pedantic Americans write "an historic" even though they don't have British accents.


Most Brits, do t even drip the aspirated H.  East London natives maybe, some parts of yorkshire and Liverpool.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.