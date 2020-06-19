 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Happy Juneteenth!

(NPR)   Insurance agencies are starting to question why they should be the ones paying for all these coronavirus tests, because of course they are   (npr.org) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Health care, Health economics, public health officials, health plans, precautionary testing, COVID-19 test, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Editor's note  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 6:50 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A health insurance company paying for people's health-related tests?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Because if you don't we'll end you. Biden is at least somewhat still sympathetic to your bullshiat, but I promise you that will change on a dime if you fark us all over in our time of need, you pieces of shiat.

/So naturally they're going to fark us all over in our time of need.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember when someone said tests would be free, and people actually believed it?

That was funny.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: Because if you don't we'll end you. Biden is at least somewhat still sympathetic to your bullshiat, but I promise you that will change on a dime if you fark us all over in our time of need, you pieces of shiat.

/So naturally they're going to fark us all over in our time of need.


So when we have single payer they will be paying for it and the government won't??

Huh?!?!?
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skyotter: Remember when someone said tests would be free, and people actually believed it?

That was funny.


They are "Free" to the end user. They are not "Free" to make.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Insurance Executive to Legal and Accounting: "Say, all of these COVID tests are starting to eat into the slush fund I use for buying boats and snorting cocaine off of clown penises.  Stop paying for them."
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: Because if you don't we'll end you. Biden is at least somewhat still sympathetic to your bullshiat, but I promise you that will change on a dime if you fark us all over in our time of need, you pieces of shiat.

/So naturally they're going to fark us all over in our time of need.


A little? The guy is as pro-big business as they get

His plan is to prop up Obamacare at all costs no matter how insane and unaffordable it may get

And instead of outright legalizing weed like the majority of Americans want his plan is to keep it illegal and hand Medical Marijuana to BIG PHARMA on a silver platter with a farking bow on it

Captain Cimpromise will waffle and gaffe his way to making decisions and policies that are the absolute worst of all worlds and make problems worse in the name of "compromise" and "bi-partisanship"

The guy is going to be the worst democratic joke since Carter

Frankly, I can't bring myself to vote for the clueless piece of shiat
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because if everyone dies you won't have anyone left to insure.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They always try this. If your doctor wants it, it's medically necessary.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll never complain about being taxed at a higher rate to ensure the majority base of my country, or jobless/homeless/any Canadian has free health care so they can be taken care of and in turn have generally healthier population in general rather than the "Fack you, got mine. Be more boot strappy yet you pay 1000% or more if anything went down American Health System"
Just saw the Coronavirus Numbers on CNN and you guys are doing it wrong. Very wrong.
Its like you're purposely trying to incubate the virus so it matures and mutates into its final finishing form.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HakunaMatata
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because that's what insurance is for. It's the product you sell. Suck it up. Now you know how your clients feel.
 
Dictatorial_Flair [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because we as a nation have handed them trillions of dollars for the privilege of still not having access to health care, but this time it's actually pretty necessary. The only way essentially anything will get paid for in the system the insurers have created is through them, so they can suck it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably because if you start stigginit at this particular point in time with this ayn rand darwinism shiat America is going to, literally, burn your farkING INSURANCE BUILDINGS TO THE farkING GROUND and hang your CEO and no one will farking stop it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: Probably because if you start stigginit at this particular point in time with this ayn rand darwinism shiat America is going to, literally, burn your farkING INSURANCE BUILDINGS TO THE farkING GROUND and hang your CEO and no one will farking stop it.


Lynching is a hate crime,... unless it's an insurance CEO?
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: Probably because if you start stigginit at this particular point in time with this ayn rand darwinism shiat America is going to, literally, burn your farkING INSURANCE BUILDINGS TO THE farkING GROUND and hang your CEO and no one will farking stop it.


Your cap lock key seems to be a bit uppity today. You spill some coke into your keyboard?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: koder: Because if you don't we'll end you. Biden is at least somewhat still sympathetic to your bullshiat, but I promise you that will change on a dime if you fark us all over in our time of need, you pieces of shiat.

/So naturally they're going to fark us all over in our time of need.

A little? The guy is as pro-big business as they get

His plan is to prop up Obamacare at all costs no matter how insane and unaffordable it may get

And instead of outright legalizing weed like the majority of Americans want his plan is to keep it illegal and hand Medical Marijuana to BIG PHARMA on a silver platter with a farking bow on it

Captain Cimpromise will waffle and gaffe his way to making decisions and policies that are the absolute worst of all worlds and make problems worse in the name of "compromise" and "bi-partisanship"

The guy is going to be the worst democratic joke since Carter

Frankly, I can't bring myself to vote for the clueless piece of shiat


Cool. So you prefer a criminal,
racist, xenophobic and violent old man. Either vote for Biden or vote for Trump. You're fooling yourself if you think not voting for Biden isn't a vote for Trump.
 
PasswordOptional [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rcain: koder: Because if you don't we'll end you. Biden is at least somewhat still sympathetic to your bullshiat, but I promise you that will change on a dime if you fark us all over in our time of need, you pieces of shiat.

/So naturally they're going to fark us all over in our time of need.

A little? The guy is as pro-big business as they get

His plan is to prop up Obamacare at all costs no matter how insane and unaffordable it may get

And instead of outright legalizing weed like the majority of Americans want his plan is to keep it illegal and hand Medical Marijuana to BIG PHARMA on a silver platter with a farking bow on it

Captain Cimpromise will waffle and gaffe his way to making decisions and policies that are the absolute worst of all worlds and make problems worse in the name of "compromise" and "bi-partisanship"

The guy is going to be the worst democratic joke since Carter

Frankly, I can't bring myself to vote for the clueless piece of shiat


That is because you never were going to vote for him, you mewling pile of roach droppings.  First off, what is this plan that you speak of? Biden has been relatively quiet about all this.  And what is the Republican replacement for the ACA? Other than a empty bottle of lube and a soft "If you don't have money, fark You"?  We have had at least five years for some kind of health care direction from the Senate Majority other than "ACA is bad, also if you don't have money fark You".

I have more to say, but it is best summarized from the Republican playbook, "If you don't have money, fark you".
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's called health insurance, not sickness insurance... it only covers you when you don't need a doctor. Checkmate, socialists, free market woo!!!
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On the one hand, if an enormous number of Evil Medical Insurance Company's biggest cash cows - nursing home residents - suddenly expire, that is an enormous sum of money gone.

On the other hand, those who get mildly symptomatic cases of Covid-19 seem to get an amazing range of chronic conditions, which could be a never-ending gold mine of billing.

/EMIC - Just Because We Don't Care Doesn't Mean We Won't Bill You For It
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wendy's and Target franchise owner here......

Um....when am I getting my check for my burned up business?

/no, the roof was new
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.