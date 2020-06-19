 Skip to content
(Futurism)   So much for immunity from getting Covid more than once   (futurism.com)
25
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little early for "Scary" tag - pretty small sample, and I'm smelling a lot of "may" coming of those statements.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it's due to rapid mutation, that is bad news for immunity and potentially bad for the vaccines.

I had hoped we were mostly clear until late October from sun and heat and humidity.  Still kinda futilely hoping...
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Little early for "Scary" tag - pretty small sample, and I'm smelling a lot of "may" coming of those statements.


From what I've read immunity to other less deadly coronvviruses only lasts months to 1-2 years so I'm not sure why immunity for this one would last any longer.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose that making covid-passport holders do one weekend a month community service in a ward with active covid-19 cases could be used to keep immunity working.

I'm sure that will go over well.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
no data.

It has not been long enough folks to get any idea.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think it's a little early to say - but the possibility that Covid doesn't confer much in the way or permanent imunity for most people is one we need to plan for now. Simply assuming that "herd immunity" is going to come along, or that a vaccine will be developed, would be suicidal.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For the nth time, herd immunity means:

Everyone who could die from [thing] is now dead from [thing]. Everyone who survived is the descendant of somebody who had a genetic quirk that made them survive [thing].

Herd immunity does not mean since you got it once, you will never get it again. Herd immunity means the next generation of babies won't get it, because they are immune, because all the babies that are not immune are DEAD and cannot ass their vulnerable genes to the next generation.

If two parents get COIVD then make a baby, that baby will have the genes to genes that get COVID. So there will be no herd immunity.

Getting COVID is different than dying of COVID, but not as different as people seem to think. Because, while somebody might get COVID the first time and survive, as they get older their immune system might change. As immune systems tend to do. COVID is set to just add a ridiculous layer of deaths on top of the usual deaths we see. Forever. For. Ev. Er.

The absolute farking incomprehensible deaths that acquired herd immunity would entail is batshiat farking insane.

So, either we drastically change our technology and lifestyles (not tracking tech, but architecture and workplace design), or we get vaccines.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Little early for "Scary" tag - pretty small sample, and I'm smelling a lot of "may" coming of those statements.


That depends on if the smell is:
...or...
..to know if it's bad.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aungen: If it's due to rapid mutation, that is bad news for immunity and potentially bad for the vaccines.

I had hoped we were mostly clear until late October from sun and heat and humidity.  Still kinda futilely hoping...


It's not due to mutation.  The paper looks at prevalence of antibodies and other markers of immune response over time.  But normally our bodies only produce lots of antibodies when the relevant immune cells see the antigen they specialize for, so ongoing presence of antibodies is not the best test for immunity.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Assume for a second that a booster vaccine can be made but it needs to be taken every 3 months.

What would a 3 month vaccine look like in the modern world of anti-vaxers and people who can't afford proper medical care?
 
proximo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't the navy say that some sailors on that carrier who tested positive for covid got reinfected later? The news cycle is a blur but I seem to remember that.
 
Keethera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: herd immunity


That is a terrible definition of herd immunity.  Who told you that is what it meant?  Change it up for the (n+1)th time:

Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through vaccination or previous infections, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.

GrinzGrimly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: I think it's a little early to say - but the possibility that Covid doesn't confer much in the way or permanent imunity for most people is one we need to plan for now. Simply assuming that "herd immunity" is going to come along, or that a vaccine will be developed, would be suicidal.


If this is confirmed, it probably means we just need to go back to life as usual except for the elderly and otherwise vulnerable.  Vaccines work the way the virus does as far as antibodies go. This may just be something we have to accept as a new disease circulating in society.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's Fark FUD FridayTM
 
gretzkyscores [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No immunity means no vaccine. Which also means we might as well forget about lockdowns, quarantines, and social distancing forever then, because basic social human nature will not be able to be changed and defeated any more than this virus.

Our best hope seems to be hoping that the virus mutates into a less virulent form.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proximo: Didn't the navy say that some sailors on that carrier who tested positive for covid got reinfected later? The news cycle is a blur but I seem to remember that.


No, they tested positive via RT-PCR again after testing negative.  But people who have recovered from the virus have been known to do that for months after their symptoms go away, and the tests (mostly the specimen collection part) are not perfect.

The best guess is that the test is seeing bits of deactivated virus rather than viable virions, but I don't think it has been conclusively tested
 
Skail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: aungen: If it's due to rapid mutation, that is bad news for immunity and potentially bad for the vaccines.

I had hoped we were mostly clear until late October from sun and heat and humidity.  Still kinda futilely hoping...

It's not due to mutation.  The paper looks at prevalence of antibodies and other markers of immune response over time.  But normally our bodies only produce lots of antibodies when the relevant immune cells see the antigen they specialize for, so ongoing presence of antibodies is not the best test for immunity.


Also, there are boosters for vaccines for this reason.  Not all immunizations are permanent, which is why you need tetanus boosters, for example.  Even if immunity to COVID fades after a few months or years, it just means we might have to get a schedule of vaccination and boosters rather than one "fix-it-all" shot.  NBD, honestly, except to the anti-vax cretins.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Assume for a second that a booster vaccine can be made but it needs to be taken every 3 months.

What would a 3 month vaccine look like in the modern world of anti-vaxers and people who can't afford proper medical care?


A world with fewer and fewer antivaxxers as time goes  on.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Keethera: Bennie Crabtree: herd immunity

That is a terrible definition of herd immunity.  Who told you that is what it meant?  Change it up for the (n+1)th time:

Herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, whether through vaccination or previous infections, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.

[Fark user image 800x982]


Without a vaccine herd immunity looks like 80% of the public getting CV19.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
80%+
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ranchguy: no data.

It has not been long enough folks to get any idea.


But, it is more fun to whip people into a panic with doomsday probabilities passing off as fact!
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The miracle vaccine everyone's waiting for had better be something else then. How can an antibody vaccine work if actual farking antibodies don't?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: For the nth time, herd immunity means:

Everyone who could die from [thing] is now dead from [thing]. Everyone who survived is the descendant of somebody who had a genetic quirk that made them survive [thing].

Herd immunity does not mean since you got it once, you will never get it again. Herd immunity means the next generation of babies won't get it, because they are immune, because all the babies that are not immune are DEAD and cannot ass their vulnerable genes to the next generation.

If two parents get COIVD then make a baby, that baby will have the genes to genes that get COVID. So there will be no herd immunity.

Getting COVID is different than dying of COVID, but not as different as people seem to think. Because, while somebody might get COVID the first time and survive, as they get older their immune system might change. As immune systems tend to do. COVID is set to just add a ridiculous layer of deaths on top of the usual deaths we see. Forever. For. Ev. Er.

The absolute farking incomprehensible deaths that acquired herd immunity would entail is batshiat farking insane.

So, either we drastically change our technology and lifestyles (not tracking tech, but architecture and workplace design), or we get vaccines.


The whole natural herd immunity theory is stupid. It's not like we ever really beat smallpox, polio, or whooping cough via natural herd immunity. Vaccines were required to create true herd immunity.
 
Dafatone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I keep hoping that the lack of repeat sufferers means something. Every once in a while, a story will surface about some person maybe being sick twice, but I'd expect a lot of those if there were no immunity.
 
