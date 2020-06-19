 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Back off, Facebook Booagloos
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great is like the virus it is.
Don't allow any receptive hosts.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Great is like the virus it is.
Don't allow any receptive hosts.


wut
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?


I'm no boogalo expert. My only real familiarity with them is from r/weekendgunnit. While I don't post there, I do find the memes somewhat funny. While they are far right (or far libertarian), I don't get the impression that racism is at their core. There's even a few black posters on that subreddit. They're just extremely anti-government. To that end, a lot of them support things like blm riots (not protests, riots). They also support violence against government agents.

But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?


They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything


Is there any way we can link them to Antifa?  Cause that's the only way they'll get investigated.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say Boogaloo Bois!?!

*que hard techno*
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists


Are they really "extremists" when most of their political party, and lots of politicians and the President share their views?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AkaranD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

[Fark user image image 253x199]   [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[Fark user image image 290x174]


I can't stress how bad this pisses me off. I've worn Hawaiian print shirts for twenty years. They're flashy, they're pretty, they're tacky, and I love them.

I also have a short cut haircut because I'm going effing bald on top.

These guys are wrecking my aesthetic.
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First I've heard of it, but anyone who actively wants a Civil War is an idiot in the extreme.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get that on the big jobs
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

[Fark user image 425x223]

I'm no boogalo expert. My only real familiarity with them is from r/weekendgunnit. While I don't post there, I do find the memes somewhat funny. While they are far right (or far libertarian), I don't get the impression that racism is at their core. There's even a few black posters on that subreddit. They're just extremely anti-government. To that end, a lot of them support things like blm riots (not protests, riots). They also support violence against government agents.

But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything.


It's totally cool because...
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there another group of wack jobs with some sort of letter designation?  They were all supposed to be wearing some sort of patch that indicated they knew stuff other people didn't or were "insiders" or something.

I remember seeing it on some cops on a security detail in Florida, but don't remember the name....
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three new countries would solve this problem. I wouldn't want to live in the new one formed in the middle of the other two but at least the clothes would be cheerful.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tmyk: Frank N Stein: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

[Fark user image 425x223]

I'm no boogalo expert. My only real familiarity with them is from r/weekendgunnit. While I don't post there, I do find the memes somewhat funny. While they are far right (or far libertarian), I don't get the impression that racism is at their core. There's even a few black posters on that subreddit. They're just extremely anti-government. To that end, a lot of them support things like blm riots (not protests, riots). They also support violence against government agents.

But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything.

It's totally cool because...
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x253]


Like I said, I'm not really that well versed about them. So I'm not willing to tell this guy, for example, that he's part of a racist movement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AkaranD: Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

[Fark user image image 253x199]   [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[Fark user image image 290x174]

I can't stress how bad this pisses me off. I've worn Hawaiian print shirts for twenty years. They're flashy, they're pretty, they're tacky, and I love them.

I also have a short cut haircut because I'm going effing bald on top.

These guys are wrecking my aesthetic.


These assholes messing with my Aloha shirts pisses me off.  They are mostly larping losers but they should find their own tacky aesthetic.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, now they wear Hawaiian shirts, my preferred summer wear.

Neo-Nazis ruin everything.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

[Fark user image 425x223]

I'm no boogalo expert. My only real familiarity with them is from r/weekendgunnit. While I don't post there, I do find the memes somewhat funny. While they are far right (or far libertarian), I don't get the impression that racism is at their core. There's even a few black posters on that subreddit. They're just extremely anti-government. To that end, a lot of them support things like blm riots (not protests, riots). They also support violence against government agents.

But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything.


The problem is that once you get a critical mass, this 0.5% of them that will, may start to matter...
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare call these white men "terrorists."
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does seem to be a happy participant
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AkaranD: Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

[Fark user image image 253x199]   [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[Fark user image image 290x174]

I can't stress how bad this pisses me off. I've worn Hawaiian print shirts for twenty years. They're flashy, they're pretty, they're tacky, and I love them.

I also have a short cut haircut because I'm going effing bald on top.

These guys are wrecking my aesthetic.


Hey, you either die a hero of live long enough to become the villain... or something.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KitchenBacon: AkaranD: Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

[Fark user image image 253x199]   [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[Fark user image image 290x174]

I can't stress how bad this pisses me off. I've worn Hawaiian print shirts for twenty years. They're flashy, they're pretty, they're tacky, and I love them.

I also have a short cut haircut because I'm going effing bald on top.

These guys are wrecking my aesthetic.

These assholes messing with my Aloha shirts pisses me off.  They are mostly larping losers but they should find their own tacky aesthetic.


I agree. Hell, I own guns AND a bunch of Hawaiian shirts. Had them for years. Even though I just learned about this movement like a month, I'm probably on a watchlist somewhere.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically a bunch of gun-nuts and preppers got tired of being laughed at and waiting for that cool, post-apocalyptic world where they imagine they'll rule like warlords and get ALL those chicks who won't give them the time of day now, and decided to be the ones who cause the collapse?
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is part of a Russian active measures campaign.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Holy hell! I haven't thought of that guy in years!
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omg the signs were there all along hiding in plain sight! The government is going to be overthrown by The WMMRmy!
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Came back to post this, leaving satisfied.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: First I've heard of it, but anyone who actively wants a Civil War is an idiot in the extreme.


Well they aren't exactly going to be winning any scholarships for academic achievement.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: tmyk: Frank N Stein: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

[Fark user image 425x223]

I'm no boogalo expert. My only real familiarity with them is from r/weekendgunnit. While I don't post there, I do find the memes somewhat funny. While they are far right (or far libertarian), I don't get the impression that racism is at their core. There's even a few black posters on that subreddit. They're just extremely anti-government. To that end, a lot of them support things like blm riots (not protests, riots). They also support violence against government agents.

But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything.

It's totally cool because...
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x253]

Like I said, I'm not really that well versed about them. So I'm not willing to tell this guy, for example, that he's part of a racist movement.

[Fark user image 425x556]


The whole thing seems to be nonspecific wank fodder for ammosexuals. Some hoping to get to mow people down in a racial holy war, some hoping to get to mow people down in a non-racial civil war, all united by the common theme of getting a stiffy at the thought to shooting people.  Some mostly joking, some deadly serious.

Also that guy's decked-out rifle is the very definition of tacticool.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can we start calling them Boogers? How is that not a thing yet?
 
Pinner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Youtube JlqIB1T0-dA
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: Also that guy's decked-out rifle is the very definition of tacticool.


Don't tell the ATF that it's a rifle. It's an AR-15 "pistol" which I'm sure he never shoulders
 
cptrios
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: tmyk: Frank N Stein: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

[Fark user image 425x223]

I'm no boogalo expert. My only real familiarity with them is from r/weekendgunnit. While I don't post there, I do find the memes somewhat funny. While they are far right (or far libertarian), I don't get the impression that racism is at their core. There's even a few black posters on that subreddit. They're just extremely anti-government. To that end, a lot of them support things like blm riots (not protests, riots). They also support violence against government agents.

But at the end of the day, I think it's 90% memes and most boogaloo boys are just larpers who talk hot shiat but won't actually do anything.

It's totally cool because...
[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x253]

Like I said, I'm not really that well versed about them. So I'm not willing to tell this guy, for example, that he's part of a racist movement.

[Fark user image 425x556]


It's not an explicitly racist movement, largely because it's not a cohesive movement at all (though it certainly seems to be becoming more so). It's just that far-right militant activities tend to attract white supremacists. Even without white supremacists, they tend to be almost exclusively white people, which probably won't be great for the POC members once they actually win their second civil war.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

[Fark user image 253x199]   [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[Fark user image 290x174]


So a guy who looks like a background extra from a Johnsonville Brats commercial, got it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We need domestic terrorism laws that put these people away for life or kill them. They are completely worthless to society and prison will only make them worse. Look at Sayoc that mailed bombs all over the place and just got 20 years. He will be a martyr when he gets out, and mark my words, he will revel in it.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A lot of pretty poor information in this thread. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bo​ogaloo​_movement

"Groups in the boogaloo movement do not have a strong unifying ideology.[10][25] The groups are generally described as far-right or alt-right, although some groups have also been described as libertarian or anarchist.[29] Members of boogaloo groups typically believe in accelerationism, and support any action that will speed impending civil war and eventually the collapse of society."

"J.J. MacNab, a George Washington University fellow researching anti-government extremist groups, notes that opinions on racism and attitudes towards law enforcement are among the views that differ the most between groups in the movement.[28] Some groups are also white supremacist or neo-Nazi and specifically believe that the unrest will be a race war, but there are others that condemn racism.[15] Attempts by some elements of the Boogaloo movement to support anti-racist groups, such as Black Lives Matter, have been met with wariness and skepticism."

I tend to see media reports wanting to paint them all with the one brush that will generate the most clicks. But it seems the only real thing they all have in common is wanting to live an FPS IRL with tacky clothing.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnphantom: We need domestic terrorism laws that put these people away for life or kill them. They are completely worthless to society and prison will only make them worse. Look at Sayoc that mailed bombs all over the place and just got 20 years. He will be a martyr when he gets out, and mark my words, he will revel in it.


Since it's a non-centralized movement, labeling them as a terrorist organization would be as stupid and useless as labeling Antifa a terrorist organization.
 
carlb [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Holy hell! I haven't thought of that guy in years!


Me, either. Although, I thought Hawai'ian Shirt Gonzo Friday. was more a Pierre Robert thing.

I remember DeBella being one of the best DJs I've ever heard when it came to talking over the intro to a song, not only timing the end of his speaking perfectly, but also saying, "Ninety-three Three W M M R," precisely with the beat of the music. I always found him to be one of the more tolerable "Morning Zoo" DJs.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So the Booagloo movement  runs on Facebook.....which runs on electricity ........
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AkaranD: Dr.Fey: Sorelian's Ghost: Booagloos?  Are those like racist Igloos?

They are a group of far-right extremists that are often identified by their attire of Hawaiian shirts and military fatigues.

They often sport, short, military-style haircuts.

Despite their love of things related to the armed forces, they are often terribly out of shape.

This is their leader:

[Fark user image image 253x199]   [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]

[Fark user image image 290x174]

I can't stress how bad this pisses me off. I've worn Hawaiian print shirts for twenty years. They're flashy, they're pretty, they're tacky, and I love them.

I also have a short cut haircut because I'm going effing bald on top.

These guys are wrecking my aesthetic.


Me too, fark the Boogaloo incel alt fright 3% freedom cockus Nazi flu klux klan dildonian Karen Ivan farkS!

Wear your print. Show ok on your fingers. Make Pepe and punisher (the comic) fun and acceptable. Aloha shirts are part of my life. So is OK!

My suggestion:
(You walk into a bar)
"Are you a Boi?" They ask.
"No," reply " I'm Antifa, I just look fat when I wear black"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not giving up wearing my Hawaiian shirts. They are forever, while this "movement" will peter out into obscurity soon enough.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: johnphantom: We need domestic terrorism laws that put these people away for life or kill them. They are completely worthless to society and prison will only make them worse. Look at Sayoc that mailed bombs all over the place and just got 20 years. He will be a martyr when he gets out, and mark my words, he will revel in it.

Since it's a non-centralized movement, labeling them as a terrorist organization would be as stupid and useless as labeling Antifa a terrorist organization.

Since it's a non-centralized movement, labeling them as a terrorist organization would be as stupid and useless as labeling Antifa a terrorist organization.


Yeah, I'm not talking about that. I'm talking about terrorism laws that put people like  Sayoc away for life, or to death.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They thirst for civil war, and they are "brave" when they know that no one is going to be shooting back at them, but most of them would cower in their basements if there was an actual civil war.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just can't really quite buy in on it like a real "movement" or whatever.

I find this is more a product of the power of the internet.

To organize and collaborate with > X number of people spread out over > Y amount of space.
Just will require a minimum number of people with a minimum amount of intelligence.

And because of that. I can't buy in on a real nation wide, centrally organized and led group of people with a coherent plan and the know how to undertake that effort.

I see more the power of the interwebs helps crutch a lot of yahoos a lot further along in that process than they would have gotten prior to its existence.

from my POV this is like imaging that (pre interwebs) somehow all the randos on college campus shouting their insanity and shoving flyers crammed edge to edge with tiny print about it all into anyone's hand that will take one. Somehow managed to organize and get along on a nation wide scale.
Like a real movement, a real thing like with enough people involved and well enough organized.there's a sign at the start of the line to ride that says "You must be this intelligent ______ to ride this ride."And make no mistake i do not assume the ability to do as i describe has any relation to moral or ethical behavior or even having such questions in one's mind. Plenty of examples to be found of people applying high levels of intelligence to problem solving/engineering/etc, that still just don't ask themselves moral/ethical/sociopolitical questions about their own actions.Like most they just motivate over what their inner chimp desires or fears, and then just rationalize how that was good to do when truth was they are just reactive and little else.Also the problem of fanatics, which Steve Jackson's Illuminati game makes rules of perfectly.Fanatics of any kind can't really get along that well that long. Part of being fanatics is not compromising and having extreme views that lead to extreme choices (actions).So any group comprised mostly of fanatics can only really get so big before it's going to start having internal struggles in the break down of cooperation due to a lack of willing top compromise.So from my POV, the general working assumption is,any "movement/nation wide organization" is only real, if it can stand some test of time.Whihc in today's world is probably a good 5+ years minimum.Otherwise the interwebs is just a power that these kind of yahoos can use to crutch themselves into a position that just looks bigger and more real than the rando crazy flyer person we've always had among us and could easily tell not to take seriously.The web just spreads it faster and gives it more viability, so yeah the yahoos that are spread out can begin to "feed" into each other a little bit. But it still does not add up to anything more, i still do not perceive that among them they have enough true intellectual and charisma horse power that ti does demand to organize > X, across > Y distances, and kerep them on track and unified in a way that can hold or grow a power base of any meaningful kind.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'm not giving up wearing my Hawaiian shirts. They are forever, while this "movement" will peter out into obscurity soon enough.


I'm sorry, but at this point if you are wearing a Nazi shirt, you are a Nazi.

//ducks
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
(repost, formatting changed after post?)

I just can't really quite buy in on it like a real "movement" or whatever.


I find this is more a product of the power of the internet.


To organize and collaborate with > X number of people spread out over > Y amount of space.

Just will require a minimum number of people with a minimum amount of intelligence.


And because of that. I can't buy in on a real nation wide, centrally organized and led group of people with a coherent plan and the know how to undertake that effort.


I see more the power of the interwebs helps crutch a lot of yahoos a lot further along in that process than they would have gotten prior to its existence.


from my POV this is like imaging that (pre interwebs) somehow all the randos on college campus shouting their insanity and shoving flyers crammed edge to edge with tiny print about it all into anyone's hand that will take one. Somehow managed to organize and get along on a nation wide scale.

Like a real movement, a real thing like with enough people involved and well enough organized.
there's a sign at the start of the line to ride that says "You must be this intelligent ______ to ride this ride."

And make no mistake i do not assume the ability to do as i describe has any relation to moral or ethical behavior or even having such questions in one's mind. Plenty of examples to be found of people applying high levels of intelligence to problem solving/engineering/etc, that still just don't ask themselves moral/ethical/sociopolitical questions about their own actions.
Like most they just motivate over what their inner chimp desires or fears, and then just rationalize how that was good to do when truth was they are just reactive and little else.

Also the problem of fanatics, which Steve Jackson's Illuminati game makes rules of perfectly.
Fanatics of any kind can't really get along that well that long. Part of being fanatics is not compromising and having extreme views that lead to extreme choices (actions).
So any group comprised mostly of fanatics can only really get so big before it's going to start having internal struggles in the break down of cooperation due to a lack of willing top compromise.


So from my POV, the general working assumption is,
any "movement/nation wide organization" is only real, if it can stand some test of time.
Whihc in today's world is probably a good 5+ years minimum.

Otherwise the interwebs is just a power that these kind of yahoos can use to crutch themselves into a position that just looks bigger and more real than the rando crazy flyer person we've always had among us and could easily tell not to take seriously.
The web just spreads it faster and gives it more viability, so yeah the yahoos that are spread out can begin to "feed" into each other a little bit. But it still does not add up to anything more, i still do not perceive that among them they have enough true intellectual and charisma horse power that ti does demand to organize > X, across > Y distances, and kerep them on track and unified in a way that can hold or grow a power base of any meaningful kind.
 
freedumb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: johnphantom: We need domestic terrorism laws that put these people away for life or kill them. They are completely worthless to society and prison will only make them worse. Look at Sayoc that mailed bombs all over the place and just got 20 years. He will be a martyr when he gets out, and mark my words, he will revel in it.

Since it's a non-centralized movement, labeling them as a terrorist organization would be as stupid and useless as labeling Antifa a terrorist organization.

Since it's a non-centralized movement, labeling them as a terrorist organization would be as stupid and useless as labeling Antifa a terrorist organization.


Or can't we just like give them an island or a ghost town in Arizona or something. Tell them it's all theirs and let them enjoy life without any government "interference". Of course, once you are out, you are fu*king out. No passport, no visa, or access to infrastructure. Let them renounce their citizenship. These guys want it so bad I say let them have it. Most of them wouldn't last 2 weeks without a Walmart.
 
